Predicting the Osceola County boys high school basketball district playoffs
Osceola County has been a sports mecca for decades, producing some of the best athletes in the state.
The 2024-25 school year is no different as boys’ basketball teams have recorded some impressive regular season records and now are geared up for big postseason runs.
The road to the Final Four begins this week as district tournaments tip off at venues across Central Florida. Each district champion and the top four highest-ranked teams by the FHSAA in each region advance to the regional playoffs.
We looked at district tournaments in five classifications involving teams from Osceola County and made predictions on who will win a title.
Our predictions are based on seeding, head-to-head matchups, current play, and more. Without further ado, here they are:
CLASS 7A
District 6: Two Osceola County schools – top-seeded St. Cloud (22-3) and No. 2 Harmony (17-8) – will be at the forefront of everybody’s interest in this five-team event. The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games. Senior Alex Springs (11.6 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, 1.6 steals per game) leads St. Cloud.
Prediction: St. Cloud
District 9: One of Central Florida’s top teams – Kissimmee Osceola (21-3) – has got to top billing for this six-team event, which includes multiple Polk County schools. No. 2 Poinciana (15-9) could threaten. Leading the Kowboys is junior combo guard Luke McCrimmon (17.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.9 spg).
Prediction: Osceola
CLASS 5A
District 7: Kissimmee Gateway (11-10) is seeded first but figures to get challenged by No. 2 New Smyrna Beach (17-7).
Prediction: Gateway
CLASS 4A
District 7: Kissimmee Liberty (14-4) is one of only two Central Florida schools – Bishop Moore is the other –in this tournament, but the Chargers are seeded No. 1. Leading Liberty is sophomore guard Lamar Lee (13.1 ppg, 3.4 apg, 3.6 spg).
Prediction: Liberty
CLASS 2A
District 5: New Dimensions (4-12) is seeded No. 5 and face quite the challenge with Santa Fe Catholic (Lakeland, 17-8) at No. 1, and Foundation Academy (17-8) at No. 2. Freshman guard Rodney Malet (14.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg) leads New Dimensions.
Prediction: Santa Fe Catholic
CLASS 1A
District 9: City of Life Christian (Kissimmee, 13-7) is seeded No. 2 and having a solid season. Leading the Warriors is sophomore guard Nathan Thompson (15.1 ppg, 2.4 spg). Victory Christian (Lakeland, 19-6) is the top seed.
Prediction: Victory Christian
