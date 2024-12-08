Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 1A state championship
The Class 1A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it helped set up a fantastic state championship matchup, and the talented field of teams is now down to just the final two clubs. The state championship game will feature a intriguing matchup, as the two clubs, Chaminade-Madonna and Clearwater Central Catholic, meet for the third year in a row.
Check out who High School On SI predicts who will win the Class 1A statechampionship game on Wednesday night at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Florida.
CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Dec. 11, 7:30PM)
Clearwater Central Catholic (12-2) at Chaminade-Madonna (12-2)
Andy V's quick hit: We had a hard time believing that this would go any other way when it came to Clearwater Central Catholic and Chaminade-Madonna meeting one another for the 1A crown. Now, for the third straight season in a row, we get the Marauders and Lions one more time. The Marauders behind Illinois commitment Jershaun Newton have been playing really well, but last week CCC did it without the dual-threat senior in the final quarter of a overtime win against Cardinal Newman in the state semifinals.
With Newton's full availibility up in the air, sophomore quarterback Khayse Barrett would end up being the starting signal caller and the newbie made some key plays down the stretch against the Crusaders. Not to mention that Barrett also started and led CCC to a 35-14 win over Lakeland Christian in the region final. If Newton can't go, expect the Marauders to lean a lot of their running back duo of Sean Cuono (Indiana signee) and Nasir Hutchinson to carry the load for the team. Keo Jenkins will also be an impact player on both sides of the ball for CCC if they look to bring home Pinellas County's first ever state championship. Standing in the Marauders is a foe they know very well in Chaminade-Madonna.
Through four playoff games for the Lions, they've out-scored opponents 217-12. Despite some injuries creating a little bit of musical chairs at quarterback for Dameon Jones, the team has settled in with Penn State signee Bekkam Kritza under center. Kritza has looked solid for Dameon Jones' outfit, throwing for over 1,000 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one mere interception.
Kritza has a strong wide receiving group as Koby Howard (Penn State signee), Kyle Washington, Denairius Gray and Jasen Lopez, who leads the way with 83 catches for well over 1,000 yards. Derek Cooper is a big playmaker for the Lions and will be another X-factor in this contest. Though the last two years have played out as blowouts in the opening quarter for the Lions, this third time around could be the toughest of the trio.
PREDICTION: Chaminade-Madonna 38, Clearwater Central Catholic 17
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
