Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A region finals
The Class 1A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of 8 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 3 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
While the third round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 1A state semifinals.
CLASS 1A, REGION 1
University Christian (4) at Trinity Christian Academy (2)
Andy V's quick hit: The Conquerors got to take the field this time last week and took care of business in a 28-21 win over Maclay. Now they'll face a tough University Christian squad and this game figures to be a toss up between two evenly matched teams. With an offense that's rushed for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground, we like the Conquerors to win at home and move on.
Prediction: Trinity Christian Academy
CLASS 1A, REGION 2
Lakeland Christian (2) at Clearwater Central Catholic (1)
Andy V's quick hit: We just have a hard time believing that this will go any other way when it comes to Clearwater Central Catholic and Chaminade-Madonna meeting one another for the 1A crown. The Marauders behind Illinois commitment Jershaun Newton should roll to another big win and onto the state semis next week.
Prediction: Clearwater Central Catholic
CLASS 1A, REGION 3
First Baptist Academy of Naples (2) at Cardinal Newman (1)
Andy V's quick hit: First thing's first. If you like seeing some future Power 4 level players, this should be a game you're hitting up on Black Friday after doing some shopping. With both teams featuring players that will be playing on the next level, this figures to be the much more competitive southern region final. Crusaders just by a hair, though.
Prediction: Cardinal Newman
CLASS 1A, REGION 4
Miami Edison (3) at Chaminade-Madonna (1)
Andy V's quick hit: The Lions started off the season with back to back losses to St. John Bosco (California) and Blanche Ely. Since the, Chaminade-Madonna has won nine straight games. We felt like Miami Edison would be the likely region final opponent for the Lions, but probably no match for a Chaminade-Madonna club that's rolling on all cylinders.
Prediction: Chaminade-Madonna
