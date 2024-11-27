High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A region finals

High School On SI is going on the record to make our predictions on the FHSAA 1A playoffs

Andy Villamarzo

Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Chaminade-Madonna FHSAA 1M Final December 7, 2023
Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Chaminade-Madonna FHSAA 1M Final December 7, 2023 / Matt Christopher

The Class 1A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint. 

Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of 8 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 3 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.

>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<

While the third round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated. 

Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 1A state semifinals. 

CLASS 1A, REGION 1

University Christian (4) at Trinity Christian Academy (2)

Andy V's quick hit: The Conquerors got to take the field this time last week and took care of business in a 28-21 win over Maclay. Now they'll face a tough University Christian squad and this game figures to be a toss up between two evenly matched teams. With an offense that's rushed for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground, we like the Conquerors to win at home and move on.

Prediction: Trinity Christian Academy

CLASS 1A, REGION 2

Lakeland Christian (2) at Clearwater Central Catholic (1)

Andy V's quick hit: We just have a hard time believing that this will go any other way when it comes to Clearwater Central Catholic and Chaminade-Madonna meeting one another for the 1A crown. The Marauders behind Illinois commitment Jershaun Newton should roll to another big win and onto the state semis next week.

Prediction: Clearwater Central Catholic

CLASS 1A, REGION 3

First Baptist Academy of Naples (2) at Cardinal Newman (1)

Andy V's quick hit: First thing's first. If you like seeing some future Power 4 level players, this should be a game you're hitting up on Black Friday after doing some shopping. With both teams featuring players that will be playing on the next level, this figures to be the much more competitive southern region final. Crusaders just by a hair, though.

Prediction: Cardinal Newman

CLASS 1A, REGION 4

Miami Edison (3) at Chaminade-Madonna (1)

Andy V's quick hit: The Lions started off the season with back to back losses to St. John Bosco (California) and Blanche Ely. Since the, Chaminade-Madonna has won nine straight games. We felt like Miami Edison would be the likely region final opponent for the Lions, but probably no match for a Chaminade-Madonna club that's rolling on all cylinders.

Prediction: Chaminade-Madonna

2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs Rural state semifinals

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida