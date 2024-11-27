Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs Rural state semifinals
The Rural classification state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of teams is going to get sliced in half. The state semifinals will feature some intriguing matchups, and a few little road trips across the Sunshine State.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
While the second round saw tournament favorites fall, these state semifinals has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their state semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class Rural state championships next week at The Villages.
RURAL CLASS A
Williston (13) at Hawthorne (1)
Andy V's quick hits: How can we even fathom to pick against the Class 1R state champion of the last couple of years? Well, minus CJ Ingram, we feel like there's a different feel around this Hornets team. Williston seems like a team on a mission to nab coach Robbie Pruitt another state championship.
Prediction: Williston
Union County (3) at Madison County (2)
Andy V's quick hits: The Cowboys have been running the ball exclusively this season, rushing for well over 3,000 yards on the ground. Madison County reached the Class 1R state championship last season and just ended up short against Hawthorne. Could we see a rematch between the programs?
Prediction: Madison County
RURAL CLASS B
Trenton (8) at Dixie County (5)
Andy V's quick hits: Both of these clubs are playing some of their best football as they take part in this state semifinal. We feel like this game could really go either way based on the most recent results from a week ago. With the game taking place in Cross City, we see Dixie County punching its ticket.
Prediction: Dixie County
Wildwood (7) at Fort Meade (6)
Andy V's quick hits: When you look at these two teams, they've played many more public schools compared to the rest of the field in this Rural Invitational class. Give us the Wildcats to head to the Rural Invite state title game.
Prediction: Wildwood
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl