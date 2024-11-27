High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs Rural state semifinals

High School On SI is going on the record to make our predictions on the FHSAA Rural playoffs

Andy Villamarzo

Williston Red Devils head coach Robby Pruitt hoists a glass football into the air after winning his 400th game. The Williston Red Devils hosted Trinity Catholic Celtics at Booster Stadium in Williston, FL on Monday, September 30, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
Williston Red Devils head coach Robby Pruitt hoists a glass football into the air after winning his 400th game. The Williston Red Devils hosted Trinity Catholic Celtics at Booster Stadium in Williston, FL on Monday, September 30, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rural classification state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint. 

Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of teams is going to get sliced in half. The state semifinals will feature some intriguing matchups, and a few little road trips across the Sunshine State.

>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<

While the second round saw tournament favorites fall, these state semifinals has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated. 

Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their state semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class Rural state championships next week at The Villages.

RURAL CLASS A

Williston (13) at Hawthorne (1)

Andy V's quick hits: How can we even fathom to pick against the Class 1R state champion of the last couple of years? Well, minus CJ Ingram, we feel like there's a different feel around this Hornets team. Williston seems like a team on a mission to nab coach Robbie Pruitt another state championship.

Prediction: Williston

Union County (3) at Madison County (2)

Andy V's quick hits: The Cowboys have been running the ball exclusively this season, rushing for well over 3,000 yards on the ground. Madison County reached the Class 1R state championship last season and just ended up short against Hawthorne. Could we see a rematch between the programs?

Prediction: Madison County

RURAL CLASS B

Trenton (8) at Dixie County (5)

Andy V's quick hits: Both of these clubs are playing some of their best football as they take part in this state semifinal. We feel like this game could really go either way based on the most recent results from a week ago. With the game taking place in Cross City, we see Dixie County punching its ticket.

Prediction: Dixie County

Wildwood (7) at Fort Meade (6)

Andy V's quick hits: When you look at these two teams, they've played many more public schools compared to the rest of the field in this Rural Invitational class. Give us the Wildcats to head to the Rural Invite state title game.

Prediction: Wildwood

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

