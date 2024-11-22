Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A region semifinals
The Class 1A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 16 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 2 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
While the second round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 1A state region finals.
CLASS 1A, REGION 1
University Christian (4) at Providence School (1)
Andy V's quick hit: Providence School quarterback Mason Williams has been one of the top quarterbacks in Northeast Florida this season. Williams will be the difference maker.
Prediction: Providence School
Maclay (3) at Trinity Christian Academy (2)
Andy V's quick hit: The Conquerors didn't have a game last week because of receiving a forfeit victory, with P.K. Yonge forfeiting due to a lack of players.
Prediction: Trinity Christian Academy
CLASS 1A, REGION 2
Carrollwood Day School (4) at Clearwater Central Catholic (1)
Andy V's quick hit: CCC is 4-0 in the last four meetings against Carrollwood Day.
Prediction: Clearwater Central Catholic
Orlando Christian Prep (6) at Lakeland Christian (2)
Andy V's quick hit: Lakeland Christian's lone loss came to Carrollwood Day School back on Sep. 27th.
Prediction: Lakeland Christian
CLASS 1A, REGION 3
Community School of Naples (4) at Cardinal Newman (1)
Andy V's quick hit: The Crusaders' lone loss of the season came on Halloween against Buchholz on the road.
Prediction: Cardinal Newman
Benjamin (3) at First Baptist Academy of Naples (2)
Andy V's quick hit: First Baptist Academy of Naples is averaging 36.6 points per game on offense.
Prediction: First Baptist Academy of Naples
CLASS 1A, REGION 4
Saint Andrew's (4) at Chaminade-Madonna (1)
Andy V's quick hit: The Lions started off the season with back to back losses to St. John Bosco (California) and Blanche Ely. Since the, Chaminade-Madonna has won eight straight games.
Prediction: Chaminade-Madonna
Miami Edison (3) at True North Classical (2)
Andy V's quick hit: True North Classical quarterback Zac Katz last week threw his 100th touchdown of his high school career.
Prediction: Miami Edison
