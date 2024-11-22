Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 5A region semifinals
The Class 5A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 16 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 2 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
While the second round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 5A state region finals.
CLASS 5A, REGION 1
Ponte Vedra (4) at Niceville (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Niceville was able to overcome a loss to rival Mosley to capture the top spot in the region. The team features UMass commitment Connor Mathews at running back.
Prediction: Niceville
Fleming Island (6) at Lincoln (2)
Andy V's quick hits: The Golden Eagles were able to go on the road last week and upset Mosley at Tommy Oliver Stadium behind a stellar performance by quarterback Cibastian Broughton.
Prediction: Fleming Island
CLASS 5A, REGION 2
Gaither (5) at Lakeland (1)
Andy V's quick hits: The Dreadnaughts were trailing Sebring in the regular season finale before roaring back for a comeback win. Gaither in back to back weeks defeated Springstead, one for a district title and other in the region quarterfinal.
Prediction: Lakeland
Tampa Bay Tech (3) at Edgewater (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Only loss of the season for the Fightin' Eagles came against Jones, 31-21.
Prediction: Edgewater
CLASS 5A, REGION 3
Immokalee (4) at Manatee (1)
Andy V's quick hits: The Hurricanes hadn't played a game since Oct. 25th before defeating Pinellas Park 55-26 in the region quarterfinal last week. A total of nearly three weeks.
Prediction: Manatee
Riverdale (3) at Fort Myers (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Cole Hayes has had a terrific season for the Raiders, rushing for 1,812 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns on the ground.
Prediction: Fort Myers
CLASS 5A, REGION 4
Miramar (4) at Delray Beach Atlantic (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Teddy Hoffmann has been the go-to-guy through the air for he Eagles, hauling in 52 passes for 851 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Prediction: Delray Beach Atlantic
Blanche Ely (3) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2)
Andy V's quick hits: The Raiders haven't lost three games since 2017, which they ended up losing to Venice in the Class 7A state championship.
Prediction: St. Thomas Aquinas
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl