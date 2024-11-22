Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs Rural region finals
The Rural classification state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 2 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
While the second round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region final matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class Rural state semifinals.
RURAL CLASS A
Lafayette (9) at Hawthorne (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Hawthorne has featured a new starting quarterback compared to the last two seasons in Eastside transfer Adrian Curtis.
Prediction: Hawthorne
Williston (13) at Fort White (12)
Andy V's quick hits: Williston head coach Robbie Pruitt secured career victory No. 400 during the regular season.
Prediction: Williston
Pahokee (6) at Union County (3)
Andy V's quick hits: Pahokee has to make a a near 300-mile hike to Butler, Florida for this regional final.
Prediction: Union County
Blountstown (10) at Madison County (2)
Andy V's quick hits: The Cowboys have been running the ball exclusively this season, rushing for 3,017 yards.
Prediction: Madison County
RURAL CLASS B
Trenton (8) at Baker (1)
Prediction: Baker
Dixie County (5) at Jefferson County (4)
Prediction: Jefferson County
Wildwood (7) at Port St. Joe (2)
Prediction: Wildwood
Fort Meade (6) at Franklin County (3)
Prediction: Fort Meade
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
