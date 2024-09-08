Preston Wright delivers on the big stage for Chaminade-Madonna in win over Plantation American Heritage
Preston Wright is all too accustomed to playing on the big stage.
When the Chaminade-Madonna senior quarterback got the nod as the starting quarterback on Friday night against Plantation American Heritage, they needed a star performance under center. Chaminade-Madonna was 0-2 entering the game and in need of a win to avoid an 0-3 start, Wright delivered a much needed victory for the Lions.
Wright had a career night, completing 27-of-43 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 41 yards on five attempts in a thrilling 48-45 victory.
If there was any doubts about his ability to lead one of Florida's most successful programs of the last decade, they were put to rest against one of the state's top teams.
"It was a great team win," Wright said. "It’s a blessing to be able to compete against a powerhouse like (Plantation) American Heritage. I was extremely proud of how our team battled all night. Our coaches put together a great game plan. The offensive line played amazing. Our playmakers made plays all night, and our defense came up with stops when needed. Looking forward to taking this momentum into next week against Miami Edison. God is good."
Vote: Which Florida high school football program has the best social media team?
There's not many quarterbacks that can just step into the limelight and have already had that kind of experience before quite like Wright has had.
Before landing at Chaminade-Madonna, Wright previously lived up in Marion County in Ocala where he was the starting quarterback for the Trinity Catholic Celtics from 2022-2023. There with the Celtics, Wright helped lead the program to back-to-back Class 1S state championship appearances.
It was in Tallahassee consecutive years that Wright experienced what it was like to be under pressure on the big stage. Coming up short of a state title both years eats at Wright, but gettin an opportunity like he did on Friday night only adds to his high school football pedigree.
As a wide-eyed sophomore, Wright threw for 1,274 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. The following season for Trinity Catholic, Wright completed 150-of-265 passes for 2,047 yards and 20 touchdowns.
After a performance like Friday night, could Wright see time along with sophomore Tyler Chance? No matter who Dameon Jones decides to put under center, he can trust them to operate the offense at a high-level.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl