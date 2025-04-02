Rashad Jackson steps down as Inlet Grove (Florida) head football coach
After three years at the helm at Inlet Grove Community High School, Rashad Jackson will be looking to take his coaching talents on to the next level.
The Hurricanes' head coach announced on X Tuesday evening that he will be stepping down as the program's lead man. Jackson coach the Hurricanes the past three seasons, compiling an overall record of 14-15.
Down below is the message Jackson posted on X:
"I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to the incredible Administrative Staff, Faculty and all the amazing Stadents of Inlet Community Grove High School. Your unwavering support has meant the world to me during my time as the Head Football Coach over these past 3 years.
It is with a mix of excitement and bittersweet nostalgia that I announce my decision to pursue a new opportunity at the collegiate level. The memories I've created as a part of the Hurricanes Family will always hold a cherished place in my neart, and the invaluable lessons in leadership I've learned here will guide me on this new journey. I would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Emma Banks for her kind words and steadfast support. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me to lead such an incredile football team. I also want to thank my athletic director Hikeem Banks for his day In and day out support of the football program.
A heartfelt shoutout to the Inlet Grove Community High school Football Team Players, their wonderful parents, and my dedicated assistant coaches-- each of you has played a crucial role in this chapter of my life, and I will carry these beautiful memories with me always.
Thank you for everything!
#Hurricanes Family #Grateful #NextChapter
Rashad D. Jackson"
Jackson's best season with the Hurricanes came in his first year, 2022, when Inlet Grove went 7-3. This past 2024 campaign, Jackson guided the team to the .500 mark at 5-5.
