High School

Report: Two Top Florida Quarterbacks Injured in Same Game

Champ Monds, Joseph Allen both go down in Florida high school football

Dana Becker

Vero Beach quarterback Champ Monds (1) passes the ball to running back Jonathan Hillsman (8) in a football game against Norland, Aug. 15, 2025, at the Citrus Bowl.
Vero Beach quarterback Champ Monds (1) passes the ball to running back Jonathan Hillsman (8) in a football game against Norland, Aug. 15, 2025, at the Citrus Bowl. / KAILA JONES /TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two of the top quarterbacks in Florida high school football were injured in the same game Friday night.

According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Jon Santucci, Champ Monds from Vero Beach High School and Joseph Allen of Eau Gallie High School were injured during first half action between the two teams.

“What was expected to be a showdown of two outstanding young QBs has taken an unfortunate turn,” Santucci posted. “Eau Gallie’s Joseph Allen and Vero’s Champ Monds both went down with leg injuries in the first half. Not sure if either will be back after halftime.”

Vero Beach built a 28-13 lead at the half over Eau Gallie. 

Champ Monds, Joseph Allen Hold a Combined 32 Div. I Offers

Minds, a Class of 2028 athlete who is regarded by 247Sports as the No. 7 quarterback in his grade, recently picked up an offer from Oregon. He holds 17 other offers including from programs such as Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Illinois, Ole Miss, North Carolina and Ohio State. 

As a freshman, the 6-foot-3 Monds threw for over 2,200 yards with 23 touchdowns, adding over 500 yards rushing and nine more touchdowns.

Allen, a 6-foot-1 member of the Class of 2027, holds 14 offers including from schools such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Purdue, Syracuse, UCF, Marshall, Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State.

More Florida High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Florida