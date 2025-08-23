Report: Two Top Florida Quarterbacks Injured in Same Game
Two of the top quarterbacks in Florida high school football were injured in the same game Friday night.
According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Jon Santucci, Champ Monds from Vero Beach High School and Joseph Allen of Eau Gallie High School were injured during first half action between the two teams.
“What was expected to be a showdown of two outstanding young QBs has taken an unfortunate turn,” Santucci posted. “Eau Gallie’s Joseph Allen and Vero’s Champ Monds both went down with leg injuries in the first half. Not sure if either will be back after halftime.”
Vero Beach built a 28-13 lead at the half over Eau Gallie.
Champ Monds, Joseph Allen Hold a Combined 32 Div. I Offers
Minds, a Class of 2028 athlete who is regarded by 247Sports as the No. 7 quarterback in his grade, recently picked up an offer from Oregon. He holds 17 other offers including from programs such as Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Illinois, Ole Miss, North Carolina and Ohio State.
As a freshman, the 6-foot-3 Monds threw for over 2,200 yards with 23 touchdowns, adding over 500 yards rushing and nine more touchdowns.
Allen, a 6-foot-1 member of the Class of 2027, holds 14 offers including from schools such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Purdue, Syracuse, UCF, Marshall, Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State.