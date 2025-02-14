High School

Rutgers 4-Star Recruit from South Carolina Re-Opens His Recruitment

Mountain View Prep's Jaylen McGill had committed to the Big 10 program just three weeks ago

John Beisser

Mountain View Prep's Jaylen McGill (2), a South Carolina 4-Star has de-committed from Rutgers University.
According to multiple reports, including from Chris Iseman/northjersey.comRutgers.Rivals.com, and Rutgers247.com, high profile and widely-recruited four-star RB Jaylen McGill out of Mountain View Prep in Spartanburg, SC, has decommitted from Rutgers less than a month after offering his pledge, deciding instead to re-open his recruitment. 

“I Feel Like The Lord Has Called Me Some Place Else,” McGill wrote on X. “I’ve Prayed About This Decision And Reflected On My Decision. With That Being Said I’m Choosing To Reopen My Recruiting Back Up, And I’m Decommitting From The University Of Rutgers. Thank You @RFootball For The Opportunity!”

McGill’s offer list reportedly includes Auburn, South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Texas and Tennessee. As a junior, the 5-10, 215-pound back rushed for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns. 

Richie O'Leary of the The Knight Report Podcast believes McGill wants to remain closer to home and is leaning towards committing to the University of South Carolina.

"Jaylen McGill has been South Carolina's No. 2 target for a long time now," said O'Leary. "It sounds like they upped their anti a little bit. They had an offer previously. Rutgers surpassed that offer and now South Carolina surpassed that. It is a big blow to Rutgers. He was a highly ranked guy, a guy that they loved."

