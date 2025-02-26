Sagemont outlasts Impact Christian Academy, advances to Class 1A Final
LAKELAND, Fla.- The Sagemont Lions (21-8) were on the ropes of being upset by the 4-seeded Impact Christian Academy Lions (23-7) for roughly three quarters in Tuesday's Class 1A semifinal.
Miami commit Matthew Able wouldn't allow that to happen on his watch, as he led the way with 25 points and 12 rebounds for Sagemont in a 66-53 win to secure their spot in the Class 1A championship game on Thursday night.
Senior guard Anthony Knowles, who transferred from Mater Lakes Academy after last season came up huge for Sagemont where he finished with 18 points, on 4-of-6 shooting from behind the arc and five rebounds in the win.
Sagemont will await either Victory Christian or North Tampa Christian who are playing in the other Class 1A semifinal, with the winner making their first-ever appearance in the final four.
Impact Christian Academy which reached the Final Four in 2024 faced Sagemont for the second consecutive season, got off to a sluggish start trailing 10-1 and 13-3 in the opening quarter. However, Impact Christian responded by ending the opening quarter on a 17-5 run to take a 20-18 lead after the first eight minutes.
Impact Christian Academy was led by 5'9 junior point guard Ronald Clark finishing with 12 points and five rebounds. 6'5 senior forward Sterling Moody added 12 points and six rebounds of his own in the loss.
In the second quarter, it was a low-scoring affair where Sagemont outscored Impact Christian Academy 14-8 to take a 32-28 lead heading into the locker room.
Sagemont is seeking to become just the 10th school in Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) boys basketball history to win three consecutive state championships, with Orlando Christian Prep being the last to do so from 2020 to 2022.