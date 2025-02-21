Santa Fe Catholic Returns to Final Four for First Time in 54 Years With Dominant Win Over John Carroll Catholic
LAKELAND, Fla.- For the first time in 54 years, Santa Fe Catholic is heading back to the Final Four.
The Hawks (22-8) put on a defensive clinic in their FHSAA Class 2A boys basketball regional final against John Carroll Catholic, rolling to a 56-21 victory.
With the win, Santa Fe Catholic secures its fourth Final Four appearance in school history (1964, 1968, 1971, 2025).
The Hawks were led by Chattanooga signee Tate Darner, who finished with a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Freshman guard Ethan Knox added 14 points and eight rebounds, while junior guard Toby Lane contributed seven points, four assists, and five steals.
Santa Fe Catholic built a 41-point lead (52-11) late in the third quarter, highlighted by a backdoor alley-oop connection from Darner to Knox.
John Carroll Catholic (17-12) was led by 6-foot-3 junior guard Brandon James, who finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Santa Fe Catholic’s defense dominated all night, holding John Carroll to its lowest point total of the season while allowing a season-low for the Hawks.
With FHSAA re-seeding for the Final Four, Santa Fe Catholic is expected to receive the No. 3 seed and will face University Christian in the state semifinals next Thursday at RP Funding Center in Lakeland.