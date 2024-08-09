The Coastal Florida high school football show: Previewing the Broward County Showcase with Kevin Perry
High school football never sleeps in the state of Florida.
Official practices started July 29 and preseason classics/jamborees begin on Aug. 16. The 2024 regular season will kick off in Florida Aug. 22-24 with one of the biggest events in the country - the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase. Fourteen teams from four different states will go head-to-head to start the season - and several are nationally ranked.
The most intriguing game on the schedule is a Top 10 national showdown between Florida and California powers - SBLive/SI No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna (14-0 last season) vs. SBLive/SI No. 3 St. John Bosco (11-2 last season).
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
On the latest episode of SBLive's The Coastal Show with Andy Villamarzo, one of the organizers of the Broward County Showcase - Dr. Kevin Perry - joins the program to talk about the first three years of the classic, what they're planning for 2025 and much more.
WATCH THE COASTAL SHOW:
2024 Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase: Updated game times
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl