South Florida's Thursday high school football games cancelled due to Hurricane Helene
If you thought Hurricane Helene wasn't causing mass cancellations around Florida, think again.
Broward, Dade and Palm Beach counties all announced on Wednesday that high school football games are off the docket for the Thursday night slate. Plans are to attempt to resume normal operations on Friday.
Down below are the announcements from all three counties relating to the cancellation of Thursday's games and plans to resume normal operations on Friday.
>>> Florida High School Football Scoreboard <<<
Broward County
"Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools, in an abundance of caution regarding Hurricane Helene, will initiate the following school-related changes for Thursday, September 26th: All schools will be open. All outdoor activities will take place indoors, all outdoor athletic events will be canceled, and all after-school care programs will be open and operate indoors. Evening classes will take place. BCPS will continue working with Broward Emergency Management and the National Weather Service to monitor the latest information regarding Hurricane Helene. All operations remain normal for today."
Dade County
"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) and Broward County Public Schools, in an abundance of caution regarding Hurricane Helene, will initiate the following school-related changes for Thursday, September 26th: All schools will be open. All outdoor activities will take place indoors, all outdoor athletic events will be canceled, and all after-school care programs will be open and operate indoors. Evening classes will take place. M-DCPS will continue working with Miami-Dade County's Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service to monitor the latest information regarding Hurricane Helene. All operations remain normal for today."
Palm Beach County
"Due to the forecasted severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Helene, all District-operated schools and offices will be closed Thursday, September 26. All extracurricular activities, after-school programs, sports, school meetings, and other on-campus events are also canceled. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. According to the National Hurricane Center and local emergency management officials, anticipated sustained winds exceed limits for safe school bus operation. All School District employees should not report to work tomorrow unless otherwise directed by their supervisor. Normal school and District operations will resume on Friday, September 27. No make-up day will be added to the school calendar for this closure."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl