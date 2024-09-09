Southwest Florida high school football player of the Week (9/8/2024)
It was a wild Week 3 in Southwest Florida with a boatload of points all over the area. One game included 18 touchdowns, and six teams broke the 40-point mark.
With all those points there was a variety of superb individual performance. Now you get to decide who was the best of the week by voting in the poll below. Here are this week's nominees for Southwest Florida high school football player of the week:
Congratulations to last week's winner: Lovensky Blanchard of Riverdale
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dom Ardezzone, Fort Myers
Completed 23 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns as the Green Wave beat Cypress Lake 55-28
Jayden Boyd, Cape Coral
Scored on a 75-yard kickoff return and a 27-yard fumble return in a 36-14 win over Bonita Springs
Ja’dell Carter, South Fort Myers
His interception return TD was the go-ahead score in the Wolfpack’s victory against Barron Collier
Jamarion Corbett, Mariner
Hauled in a short pass and turned it into a 57-yard scored in a loss to North Fort Myers
Noah Figueroa, East Lee County
Recorded six sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 26-7 win over Estero
Nino Joseph, Lely
Rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns to nearly single-handedly keep the Trojans in the game in a 50-46 loss to Gulf Coast
Kegan Kreuscher, Estero
Had a 62-yard punt return touchdown to keep his team close in a loss to East Lee County
Charles Lombardo, North Fort Myers
Scored the Knights’ first offensive points, a receiving touchdown, in a 34-7 win over Mariner
Virdarian Maloy, Dunbar
Raced 70 yards for a touchdown to help the Tigers beat Island Coast, his former team, 36-6
Jamarion McElroy, Evangelical Christian
Accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, in a 24-9 win over Cambridge Christian
Ike Perry, Port Charlotte
Scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half to lead the Pirates to a 65-0 rout of Lehigh
Jace Seyler, Gulf Coast
Ran for three TDs, including the game winner, and passed for 288 yards as the Sharks beat Lely 50-46
Carter Smith, Bishop Verot
Threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a wild 71-56 loss to Venice
Jacob Tatum, Palmetto Ridge
Scooped a fumble and dashed 89 yards for the momentum-swinging score in a 22-19 win against Ida Baker
Elijah Woods, St. John Neumann
Returned a kickoff for a score and also had an interception as Neumann beat LaBelle 14-7 in its season opener