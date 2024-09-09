Southwest Florida high school football player of the Week (9/8/2024)

High School

The Gulf Coast football team got its first victory of the season in Week 3 on Sept. 6, 2024.
It was a wild Week 3 in Southwest Florida with a boatload of points all over the area. One game included 18 touchdowns, and six teams broke the 40-point mark.

With all those points there was a variety of superb individual performance. Now you get to decide who was the best of the week by voting in the poll below. Here are this week's nominees for Southwest Florida high school football player of the week:

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Dom Ardezzone, Fort Myers

Completed 23 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns as the Green Wave beat Cypress Lake 55-28

Dominic Ardezzone is in his first season at Fort Myers High after transferring from Aubrey Rogers in Naples.
Jayden Boyd, Cape Coral

Scored on a 75-yard kickoff return and a 27-yard fumble return in a 36-14 win over Bonita Springs

Ja’dell Carter, South Fort Myers

His interception return TD was the go-ahead score in the Wolfpack’s victory against Barron Collier

Jamarion Corbett, Mariner

Hauled in a short pass and turned it into a 57-yard scored in a loss to North Fort Myers

Noah Figueroa, East Lee County

Recorded six sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 26-7 win over Estero

Lely running back Nino Joseph has more than 600 rushing yards in just three games this season.
Nino Joseph, Lely

Rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns to nearly single-handedly keep the Trojans in the game in a 50-46 loss to Gulf Coast

Kegan Kreuscher, Estero

Had a 62-yard punt return touchdown to keep his team close in a loss to East Lee County

Kegan Kreuscher is having a strong junior season for Estero.
Charles Lombardo, North Fort Myers

Scored the Knights’ first offensive points, a receiving touchdown, in a 34-7 win over Mariner

Virdarian Maloy, Dunbar

Raced 70 yards for a touchdown to help the Tigers beat Island Coast, his former team, 36-6

Virdarian Maloy had a 70-yard touchdown run to help the Tigers win in Week 3.
Jamarion McElroy, Evangelical Christian

Accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, in a 24-9 win over Cambridge Christian

Ike Perry, Port Charlotte

Scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half to lead the Pirates to a 65-0 rout of Lehigh

Jace Seyler, Gulf Coast

Ran for three TDs, including the game winner, and passed for 288 yards as the Sharks beat Lely 50-46

Gulf Coast Sharks quarterback Jace Seyler (4) accounted for four touchdowns in a win over Lely in Week 3.
Carter Smith, Bishop Verot

Threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a wild 71-56 loss to Venice

Jacob Tatum, Palmetto Ridge

Scooped a fumble and dashed 89 yards for the momentum-swinging score in a 22-19 win against Ida Baker

Elijah Woods, St. John Neumann

Returned a kickoff for a score and also had an interception as Neumann beat LaBelle 14-7 in its season opener

