St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Moore: Live score, updates of Florida high school football in sixth week (9/27/2024)
St. Thomas Aquinas, ranked No. 2 in SBLive/SI's Power 25 in Florida, keeps building a resume of impressive wins in 2024.
On the outside looking in, this is Bishop Moore's big opportunity to increase its statewide profile.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Orlando. Game will be streamed live on Varsity Sports Nation YouTube channel.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Florida through Week 6. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: ST. THOMAS AQUINAS VS BISHOP MOORE
Refresh for the latest.
PRE-GAME
Reports coming when play is underway.
----
About St. Thomas Aquinas
Key players— DB Justice Fitzpatrick, DB Tavius Horne, QB Andrew Indorf, WR Julius Jones, RB Chance Washington.
About Bishop Moore
Key players— WR Kenyon Alston, RB Amare Johnson, LB Lance Johnson, QB Bjorn Jurgensen, DL/LB Tegan McNealy.
---
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.