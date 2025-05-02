Tampa Jesuit football looks to use spring and take next step heading into 2025 season
TAMPA, FLORIDA- When the clock hit all zeros down at Harbor Nissan Stadium in a Class 4A, Region 3 final, Tampa Jesuit was just handed a 45-31 defeat against Port Charlotte, effectively knocking the Tigers out of the postseason.
It was a microcosm of how things had been throughout the 2024 season for Jesuit. Good, but not quite enough to take the next step.
Now heading into this spring, the Tigers look to turnaround their fortunes and it'll start with a May 17th jamboree up against a familiar opponent: Lakeland.
The Tigers, whom went 7-4 last season, are no strangers when it comes to success as they are only a handful of years removed from winning the Class 6A state championship in 2021. To get back to the mountain top, they'll look to do it behind a star-studded cast that's led by University of Florida commit Will Griffin and 2027 5-star linebacker Kaden Henderson.
"Yeah, last year I think I was the only starter returning for us when we faced Lakeland," Griffin said. "It'll be great to play them again. I'm excited to go out there against them."
Griffin heads into his fourth season starting for Jesuit and has led the Tigers to the playoffs in each year he's been under center. Something the team hasn't done, however, is get back to the state championship game. In Griffin's freshman campaign, Jesuit got back to states, falling 45-3 against St. Thomas Aquinas in the 2022 Class 3M state semifinals.
Since then, the team has not been able to get past the region final round and now with a very experienced offensive line along with a strong stable of skill players, Griffin and crew look to make some noise in Class 4A.
With the bond that's being created on the offensive side of the ball between Griffin and his offensive line, which returns all five starters from '24, the Tigers could be the top team out of the Tampa Bay area once again.
"So I bond with those guys (offensive line)," Griffin said. "I try as much as possible, especially in school and when we're not even on the field, out of school, taking them to dinner and stuff like that."
247Sports rates Griffin as a 4-star quarterback and here's what they have to say about the 2026 passer:
Physically-gifted quarterback with ready-to-play bulk that can beat coverages at all three levels, but one that has to get more consistent. Owns plenty of game experience and enters his senior season with 46 career starts under his belt after getting varsity snaps as an eighth grader. Has shown the ability to play from a structured environment in a single-back spread attack, but has also proven to be a slick mover both in and outside the pocket that can escape pressure and extend plays. Does an excellent job at this stage of climbing and stepping into throws as he can rip darts on tight lines to short and intermediate targets. However, can struggle for stretches with his ball placement, especially on the deep shots, which in turn leads to stalled drives. More than capable of supplementing a run game with his power and quickness, but isn’t the type of signal caller that’s just looking to tuck it and run it. Has some developmental upside given the total package (compact release, large features, sack avoidance), but is likely going to need some time to adjust to the speed of the college game as he learns how to read complex defenses while limiting bad decisions. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that’s always going to be attractive to Sunday evaluators because of his size, natural arm strength and athletic movement patterns.
Flipping to the defensive end of the ball, one of the top linebackers, regardless of classification, this spring has been Henderson, who is coming off a strong sophomore season for Jesuit.
Last season, Henderson was a tackling dynamo, racking up 90 tackles, 51 coming colo and picking off two passes. Henderson is ranked a 5-star linebacker by many of the major recruiting services and the 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete has shown why he's being heavily sought after by every major college around the country.
Having both Griffin and Henderson as the mainstays heading into the 2025 season brings hope to Jesuit that a return to the state semis and possibly championship, could happen this fall if everything comes together.
