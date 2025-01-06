Tampa Jesuit Pays Tribute To Mike Evans For 11th Straight Season Of 1,000 Yards Receiving

Congrats to @MikeEvans13_ of @Buccaneers on his @NFL record 11th straight season of 1,000+ yards receiving!



Mike has been a great supporter of Jesuit football and also has supported trips by his alma mater, Galveston (Texas) Ball, to play in Jesuit basketball tournaments.#AMDG https://t.co/EmLKUQuihh pic.twitter.com/TNkYts5AX2