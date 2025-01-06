Tampa Jesuit Pays Tribute To Mike Evans For 11th Straight Season Of 1,000 Yards Receiving
One of Tampa's most beloved professional athletes of all time is receiving the love all across the 813.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' veteran wide receiver Mike Evans accomplished reaching the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the 11th straight season, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the prestigous record.
Evans pulled off the feat on the last play of the game as the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South division championship and will host the Washington Commanders next weekend in the Wild-Card Round.
Tampa Jesuit High School paid tribute to Evans' historic achievement on Sunday evening, as the Buccaneers' wideout has been a supporter of the Tigers' athletics, including football and basketball teams.
Down below is the X post made by the Jesuit Tigers' football handle:
"Congrats to Mike Evans of Tampa Bay Buccaneers on his record 11th straight season of 1,000+ yards receiving!
Mike has been a great supporter of Jesuit football and also has supported trips by his alma mater, Galveston (Texas) Ball, to play in Jesuit basketball tournaments."
Evans has attended Jesuit football games in the past and per the post, has supported trips for his alma mater, Galveston Ball (Class of 2011), to travel to Tampa to play in tournaments in the past.
In his senior season back in 2010 at Galveston Ball, Evans hauled in 25 passes for 648 yards and seven touchdowns. As a standout on the basketball team, he averaged 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game for the Tornadoes.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi