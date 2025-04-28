High School

Teddy Bridgewater calls for more award ceremonies for high school athletes

The Miami Northwestern head coach worries that athletes are no longer being celebrated for earning letters at team contributions

Andy Villamarzo

Robson Lopes

When it comes to using his platform and speaking up against issues throughout the Sunshine State, Miami Northwestern head football coach Teddy Bridgewater has proven he's not shy whatsoever.

On Sunday, the Bulls' lead man spoke out again on the eve of spring high school football practice kicking off in Florida. This time, Bridgewater voiced his opinion on the lack of recognition for high school athletes when it comes to end of the year banquets and receiving varsity letters. Here is what Bridgewater had to say via his Facebook page:

'We don’t have end of the year banquets for our athletes like we used to. We don’t pass out letters anymore for athletes who’ve lettered another year on varsity sports. All this greatness that’s going on around and you hear nothing about it outside of the boosters and alumni association trying to do their part. From an athletic department standpoint, you have kids BEATING OLYMPIANS, young women running some of the fastest times in the UNITED STATES!

How are these kids not being paraded?? Do we still care about the kids and their successes these days or what??'

Teddy Bridgewater voiced his opinion on Facebook regarding high school athletes and lack of recognition via the form of banqu
High school football practices begin today in Florida and the Bulls enter as the defending FHSAA Class 3A state champions from the 2024 season.

Bridgewater returns a very talented team and Miami Northwestern figures to be in the driver's seat when it comes to repeating as Class 3A champs in 2025.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

