50 observations/questions we have as 2025 Florida spring high school football begins
Rise and shine, Florida high school football fans.
The 2025 spring ball officially begins today and it comes with plenty of questions surrounding the powerhouses, contenders, middle of the road ball clubs and more throughout the state.
What are those observations or questions, though? Well, that's what we're here for and we put together a list of what we asking as Florida enters its spring high school football period.
Here we list 50 things we are looking forward to as 2025 Florida spring high school football commences:
1. The Derrick Gibson era begins at Miami Central and we are all here for it.
2. Another one that begins is former Miami Central's head coach Jube Joseph's official tenue beginning at St. Thomas Aquinas as a coordinator.
3. Venice, the 2024 Class 7A champ, has a lot of re-tooling that will take place. Who will be the starting quarterback is a big one.
4. Speaking of 7A, Noah Grubbs (Notre Dame commit) starts off his final spring of high school football.
5. Chaminade-Madonna figures to have one of the most explosive offenses in the state with the returners they have slated to be back.
6. We are not forgetting Teddy Bridgewater's crew over at Miami Northwestern as the Bulls look to see how this quarterback battle between Leon Strawder and incumbent Niemann Lawrence plays out.
7. Miami Edison looks like they have been loading up, with Michael Clayton (Illinois commit) recently transferring over.
8. With Scottie Littles out as head football coach at Sarasota Booker, this figures to be one of the hottest jobs on the west side of Florida.
9. Lakeland has new pieces all over the offensive side of the ball and it figures to be a much different looking offense this spring.
10. Jacquez Green and the Manatee Hurricanes are going to be right in the thick of it again. Getting 2026 Logan Rogers makes this a potentially very good offense this fall.
11. Orlando The First Academy is another ball club we are watching closely as they've put together a difficult 2025 slate, which includes IMG Academy national.
12. Naples loses Shawn Simeon (Toledo signee), but always finds a new workhorse at running back. Who will it be is the big question.
13. Armwood quarterback Rhys Brush has made a big impression on folks and a solid spring should continue to help boost his stock. The Hawks will be back in the conversation in Class 6A this fall.
14. Patrick Browning begins his tenure at Edgewater and many are looking forward to what the former Pike Road (Alabama) lead man can do with the Eagles.
15. Raines feels like many are writing them off in Class 3A and have a big chip on their shoulder. This spring will be about sharpening their craft as the summer draws closer.
16. Madison County finally broke through under Price Harris for the Rural title in 2024. What do the Cowboys have to do further the gap and repeat as champs? It begins this spring with what they have returning.
17. Richard Morgan taking over as head coach at Niceville is no easy gig. The Eagles reached the 5A state semifinals and expectations will remain high under Morgan's watch.
18. Cardinal Mooney is a sleeper team in our eyes out of Class 2A. Many may not be talking about the Cougars like some of the other powers, but this team continues to build with some very talented pieces coming back.
19. Speaking of 2A, why haven't we mentioned Cocoa yet? The Tigers feel like there won't be a huge drop off now with Brady Hart and Jayvan Boggs both graduating. This is going to be a huge task for this team to get back, but the spring will provide a preview of where they are at.
20. Life after Ennio Yapoor begins for Miami Norland and the Vikings now enter Kai Moore under center. The Vikings shouldn't fall too far with Moore running the show.
21. One impressive player from last season out of the Florida Panhandle was Choctawhatchee running back Von Keller. We think he's going to be the next great tailback out of the 850.
22. We mentioned Michael Clayton Jr., who is now at Miami Edison, a little earlier. Though it's a loss for Sanford Seminole, we feel like the 'Noles will be just fine.
23. How does Bartow interim head coach Grady Morrell handle duties this spring? Will this lead to him getting the full-time job once the spring is over?
24. Clearwater Central Catholic might have one of the more underrated teams because of the number of graduations that hit them. Don't be surprised if this team doesn't use this spring plus the contest against Palmetto to prove a point that they're not going anywhere in Class 1A.
25. Andrew Whittemore looks to be the incumbent over at Buchholz now with Trace Johnson is off to California.
26. Glades Central was the comeback team of 2024 under alum Omar Haugabook. what do the Raiders have in store this spring to take it up another level?
27. Columbus will take the next step in getting back to the 7A title game this spring. The Explorers are challenging themselves when they face off against West Boca Raton on May16th.
28. It's been a tough last couple of seasons for Apopka, who played in the 2022 Class 4M state championship. Will they get any closer to returning to their old form?
29. St. Augustine will have a lot of new pieces offensively, with several starters graduating including quarterback Locklan Hewlett.
30. Vero Beach's Champ 'Wonderful' Monds has transformed into one of the state's best passers over the off-season.
31. Bradford took a little step backwards last season after losing in the region semis. The Tornadoes return a bevy of talent to take it up a notch in 2A.
32. Mosley loses some key starters from its district championship winning squad and Tommy Joe Whiddon will have his work cut out for him in finding new stars for the Dolphins.
33. Bolles has a very talented offense coming back and it should be a doozy when the Bulldogs square off against Manadarin on May 22nd.
34. Cardinal Newman is a team we really like to reach the 1A title game this fall. The Crusaders continue to improve this spring and that could become a distinct reality.
35. Rick Darlington's DeLand Bulldogs are not far off from being a state title contender and have a star in the making in 2028 Taihj Moore.
36. A team we've seen a plenty this spring in 7-on-7 is Ocala Vanguard and the Knights will be once again a solid group out of Mid-Central Florida.
37. So much firepower gone for Mandarin, but the Mustangs have some names you should get to know, including 2028 quarterback Knox Annis.
38. Dylan Potts has built up a powerhouse at West Boca Raton and this spring looks to be a preview of how much better the Bulls since winning it all in Class 6A.
39. We are definitely looking forward to what Arthur Lewis IV continues to do at running back over at Bartram Trail.
40. Sebring is always in the mix with LaVaar Scott at the helm. He's got a more experienced team this time around and the Blue Streaks should be better for the tough 2024 campaign they went through.
41. Columbia enters its second season under Brian Allen, who based on the schedule he put together for 2025, expects his team to be better than last fall.
42. It's heading into the second year of Jerrime Bell at Daytona Beach Mainland and the Buccaneers seem to have plenty of talent. Will Bell be able to get his squad back to where Travis Roland, who is now at Camden County (Georgia), had it a couple years ago?
43. Plant has taken a step upwards seemingly every season under Hank Brown. With no more Waltez Clark and a few others, can the Panthers continue the ascension?
44. Tallahassee Lincoln is one of those programs you just expect to be good based on history. With the transition at the top, can the Trojans remain the state's capital's best team?
45. Kevin Mays leaving Baker County for Palm Bay was definitely an interesting move. The Pirates are hoping Mays can lead a resurgence this spring.
46. Keep an eye on Lake Region as we believe Jermain King has something cooking over in the 863. Jayden McCutchen transferred over from Fort Meade in the off-season and will be a difference maker for the Thunder.
47. We've got to touch on one of the state's top rushing offenses from a year ago in the Key West Conchs, right? We will anyways as they graduated Jaden Fox, but Walson Morin figures to see a lot more touches now.
48. Tom McHugh returning to Pasco is an interesting re-hire. Can he bring back the spark to Dade City?
49. Oh and another Pasco County team we will mention: How does Zephyrhills look post-DJ Pickett?
50. I think we've listed enough. Let's get this thing rolling, Sunshine State!
