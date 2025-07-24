Teddy Bridgewater's Players Have His Back!
The suspension of Teddy Bridgewater from the Miami Northwestern football team has sparked interests and concern everywhere. This week some of the Miami Northwestern players attended the Miami-Dade School Board and asked for Coach Bridgewater's reinstatement.
FHSAA Looking at Potential Impermissible Benefits
Bridgewater, a former NFL quarterback and longtime Liberty City native, was suspended as the team's head coach earlier this month, after he made a controversial social media post detailing potential "impermissible benefits" he claimed to have provided to his players. Following the post, the school self-reported in the information to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), which announced it was looking into the matter. Shortly thereafter, the school announced it had suspended Bridgewater.
Bridgewater serves as a volunteer coach with the Bulls. The benefits mentioned by the coach included Uber rides, meals and recovery services to his players, which were paid for out of his own pocket.
Community Organizes on Bridgewater's Behalf
A petition has been created and already has thousands of signatures in support of Bridgewater's reinstatement. With the 2025 football season just weeks away many are questioning what will happen to Miami Northwestern and Teddy Bridgwater.