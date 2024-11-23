Texas commit Dia Bell posts that X-rays came back negative on leg injury scare
Early in the third quarter of Plantation American Heritage's 24-14 win ove Dillard in a Class 4A playoff game, Patriots' star quarterback Dia Bell went down after being dragged down from behind.
Texas commit Dia Bell suffers leg injury and is carted off
What appeared to be a serious leg injury when it occurred turns out to be great news for Bell. According to a post by the 5-star Texas commit, Bell said that X-rays came back negative and eluded to hopes of being back on the field very soon. Down below is the post Bell made on X.
"Thank you everyone for all the prayers! So proud of my teammates for getting the playoff W! Thankfully all X-rays were negative. I’ll be back soon!"
With his team trailing 14-0, Bell complete a pass inside the Dillard 10 yard line and then carried the ball on the next play, on a quarterback draw. As he approached the five yard line, Bell was pulled down from behind. He quickly jumped to his feet, but could not put any weight on his right leg.
Hopping on his left leg, Bell attempted to make his way to the American Heritage sideline, before collapsing to the turf and writhing in pain as he clutched his right knee. Athletic trainers quickly rushed to his aid and after being tended to for several minutes, he was placed in a cart and removed from the field.
Bell reportedly signed a six-figure NIL deal with Leaf Trading Card this summer. It was one of the most lucrative deals ever signed by a Florida high school athlete. In June he announced his decision to commit to Texas.
Before Friday night's game, Bell had completed 161-of-228 passes for 2,597 yards and 29 touchdowns. Plantation American Heritage next up faces Miami Norland in the region finals, a rematch from the regular season.
