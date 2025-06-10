High School

Timber Creek (Florida) names Rob Campman head boys basketball coach

Campman has coaching experience in the Central Florida area, where he previously coached two seasons at Cypress Creek High School as well as serving as the Southern Coast Academy head boys basketball coach during the 2024-2025 season.

Timber Creek High School has named Rob Campman head boys basketball coach- June 10, 2025 (Photo Credit: Timber Creek High School Athletics- Instagram) / Timber Creek High School Athletics- Instagram

The coaching carousel in the Sunshine State has continued, with the latest coming from Timber Creek High School in Orlando, Florida, where Rob Campman has been named the head boys basketball coach, Campman confirmed with High School on SI Tuesday.

Campman has coached several programs across the greater Central Florida area, where he has coached previously at Cypress Creek High School, as well as serving as the head coach of Southern Coast Academy on the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA) circuit. He also serves as an assistant director of Southeast Elite, sponsored by Adidas, which was formerly known as Austin Rivers Elite.

Campman got his name known before his coaching career got started as he was a former Hip-Hop artist in Orlando where he released a hit single called "Tell Me" that was revealed the No. 28 song on the Billboard Top 100 hits back in 2002.

The Dr. Phillips grad spent just two season coaching Cypress Creek High School where he led the Bears to a 22-30 record and a (.423) winning percentage, during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons.

Campman replaces Freddie Cintron who coached the Wolves for the last four seasons finishing his tenure with a 40-57 record and a (.412) winning percentage, and had just one winning season which came this past season where the Wolves finished the 2024-2025 season with a 16-11 record and had their season come to an end in the district semifinals to Winter Park back on February 5.

