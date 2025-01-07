Top 25 Florida Girls Flag Football Preseason Rankings (1/6/2025)
It’s high school football season once again in the Sunshine State! Nope, not that kind of football. Not yet anyways, darn it.
Girls flag football season will be getting underway throughout the state of Florida in about a month and there’s plenty to think about before then.
So how about some preseason rankings for an appetizer?
Headlining the top of the rankings heading into preseason play is the No. 1, Robinson Knights of Hillsborough County, and at No. 2 is Miami Palmetto. Both teams won state championships last May and are coming off strong 2024 campaigns. There’s a slew of teams we looked at for our initial rankings and now we break out the preseason edition. Check out our power rankings and let us know what you think.
Top 25 Florida Girls Flag Football Preseason Rankings
1. Robinson
The Knights went 24-0 last season, winning the Class 1A state championship the end. Returning quarterback Haidyn Spano and an experienced roster makes this an easy pick.
2. Miami Palmetto
Miami Palmetto won the Class 2A state championship last season and Kevin Mujica returns a slew of starters, including his quarterback. Definitely will be in to winning it all this spring.
3. Alonso
Never too far away from the top are the Ravens out of Tampa. Alonso fell well short of its annual goal of winning it all, but returning quarterback Gabby Werr and dynamo Makenna Sturgis makes this team a dangerous one.
4. Lennard
After falling in a heartbreaker to Miami Palmetto last season, Lennard returns plenty of talent, though who will be the quarterback after Abby Ewell is a question mark.
5. Pace
The Patriots were the youngest team among those that played at states last year in Tampa. Returning quarterback Amaya Pablo and other starters, we like this team to make another deep run with what they have coming back.
6. Pembroke Pines Charter
Keidran Willis and his girls last season made program history by reaching the Class 1A state championship game. The Jaguars have the offensive talent to get back to Tampa this season.
7. Choctawhatchee
Indians' quarterback Diaris Morales was sensational as a sophomore last season and should be that much better as a junior this spring.
8. Fort Pierce Central
When you have a player of the caliber of Adrienne Rivera running your offense, it's hard to ignore the Cobras as a viable state championship team this spring.
9. Newsome
Some tend to forget that the Wolves took teams like Alonso to the brink. Newsome always is in the thick of it all when it comes to being one of the top clubs out of Hillsborough County.
10. Homestead
The Broncos' offense was electric last season behind the play of quarterback Jerniyah Fowles, who is back this season.
11. Steinbrenner
If you didn't learn this name last year, get to know it this spring: KK Ramsey.
12. Seminole Ridge
Beating Class 2A state runnerup Lennard during the season speaks volume of how good this Hawks' team really is. Keep an eye on this team.
13. Wellington
Though the Wolverines lost quarterback Keelin Coleman due to graduation, the Wolverines will be one of the top teams out of the 561.
14. St. Thomas Aquinas
The Raiders have continued to make their way upwards in the rankings as they came within a score of Pembroke Pines Charter in the playoffs. Easily a team we could see playing deep into the postseason this spring.
15. Braden River
Though the Pirates lost quarterback Cydnee Brooks and a few other starters, this team has re-stocked and will be the best out of the South Suncoast.
16. St. Petersburg
When it came to the best of Pinellas County, the Green Devils were the top team. Beat Braden River last season during the season and have the talent to compete with anyone once again.
17. Majory Stoneman Douglas
The Eagles finished with 13 victories a year ago and are a program on the rise out of South Florida.
18. Dr. Phillips
Central Florida just started fielding flag football, but the Panthers have made a quick acension up the ranks. Dr. Phillips should be ready to take the next step this season.
19. Western
The Wildcats are perennially one of the best teams in the state, but an early playoff exit last season set them back. Western will be looking to establish themselves as South Florida's best.
20. Miami Edison
If not for Homestead, we could've easily been thinking Miami Edison higher up in these initial rankings.
21. Clay
If there was one thing for certain, the Blue Devils' defense was something serious in 2024. Clay only allowed 33 points last season.
22. Somerset Academy-Canyons
Looking at the kind of talent coming back, Somerset Academy-Canyons will be a team that could move up the rankings sooner rather than later.
23. Southridge
All three losses suffered by the Spartans last season came at the hands of Class 2A state champion Miami Palmetto.
24. Keswick Christian
Having quarterback Robyn Cantwell back under center has us thinking the Crusaders will be one of the better Tampa Bay area clubs.
25. Lecanto
Only team out of the North Suncoast in these rankings is the Panthers as they bring back a bevy of talent, including quarterback Peyton Dison.
