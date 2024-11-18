Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings (11/18/2024)
Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the regular season and now the entire state is now in the thick of the playoffs as the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) heads into the second round.
Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.
This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.
Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after the region quarterfinals and heading into the region semifinals, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings
1. Lakeland (10-0)
Probably wondering how on earth can a team that didn't play leapfrog not one, but two teams. Well, we got to thinking and came up with that the Dreadnaughts own victories over Miami Central and Lake Mary, two ranked clubs. Unfortunately, Lakeland doesn't play Chaminade-Madonna or IMG Academy, but whose to say each one of these teams couldn't beat one another? The Dreadnaughts made easy work of Spoto in the opening round, 51-6.
2. Chaminade-Madonna (8-2)
Sooner or later, you had to imagine these guys would be back near the top of the rankings. The Lions opened up the playoffs with a 63-0 thumping of St. John Paul II in 1A.
3. IMG Academy (7-2)
Of course the argument is there on why IMG Academy could be second or even still the top-ranked club, but last week's blowout loss to St. Frances Academy has us taking a step back on the Ascenders. IMG Academy ended their season with a 28-7 win over St. Thomas More (Connecticut).
4. Armwood (11-0)
Armwood started the postseason with a 49-0 romp of Melbourne. Now they have a rematch with Plant on tap.
5. Venice (10-1)
John Peacock's crew took care of business when they crushed Haines City, 56-7. Next up is a visit from Newsome this week.
6. Plantation American Heritage (8-2)
There’s no reason to drop the Patriots too far down the rankings as they lost in the final seconds to Miami Norland a few weeks ago, only to get a win from that contest via a forfeit. Mike Smith's team cruised to a 40-7 win over Jensen Beach in Round 1.
7. Miami Norland (7-3)
Yes, we know they Vikings just lost a game, but their two losses are to teams that were ranked ahead of them to begin with. Miami Norland finished the regular season with a 37-20 win over Plantation. The Vikings began the playoffs with a 39-7 beatdown of Hialeah.
8. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-3)
Last time the Raiders had three losses in a season was 2017, when they lost to Venice in the Class 7A state championship. St. Thomas Aquinas blew the doors off North Miami, 58-0, in a 5A region quarterfinal.
9. Jones (10-0)
The Fightin’ Tigers have been playing as well as anyone and showed why again in a 42-7 dismantling of Lecanto.
10. Cocoa (7-3)
Cocoa ended the regular season against Rockledge, winning the rivalry game handily. The Tigers made easy work of Lake Placid, 63-0, to open the playoffs.
11. Miami Northwestern (7-3)
Teddy Bridgewater’s bunch continued their winning ways into the postseason with a 69-0 thumping of Barron Collier.
12. Clearwater Central Catholic (9-2)
There's no shame in the latest loss for the Marauders, falling to arguably one of the nation's most talented teams in St. Frances Academy (Maryland). Chris Harvey's crew defeated Holy Trinity Episcopal 64-14 in the first round.
13. Lake Mary (8-2)
Could this be the start to a deep playoff run? Lake Mary soundly defeated DeLand, 49-14.
14. Sanford Seminole (9-1)
The Seminoles one loss against Lake Mary, with the other against The First Academy now being reversed due to rules violations. We could easily see the 'Noles making a playoff run after a 38-28 victory over Creekside. Watch out for this group.
15. Manatee (8-1)
Jacquez Green's crew has a real shot of reaching the Class 5A state semifinals after cruising by Pinellas Park, 55-26.
16. Nease (10-0)
Nease has kept its undefeated ways intact and rolled to a 42-14 defeat of Tate in the region quarterfinals.
17. Cardinal Mooney (10-0)
Cardinal Mooney proved they will be a serious contender in Class 2A after a 55-27 rout of Somerset Academy-Canyons last week.
18. Gadsden County (10-1)
Stop stratching your head on this one. The Jaguars deserve to be in this list and we should’ve realized it sooner rather than later when they played Venice somewhat tight, 34-19, in the preseason. The Jaguars have compiled wins over McCallie (Tennessee), Lincoln, Taylor County, FSU High and now Baldwin, 48-7 in the postseason.
19. Monarch (7-3)
There's no doubting the talent that's there at Monarch, with players like Jabari Brady and Samari Reed. The Knights barely edged out Homestead, 28-21, behind a controversial game-winning touchdown run.
20. Raines (10-0)
There's really a lot to like about this Vikings squad. Raines finished out the regular season undefeated and rolled into the postseason, beating Bay 53-14.
21. West Boca Raton (11-0)
The Bulls end up being undefeated after all, with news that Western will be forfeiting its win to West Boca Raton. Dylan Potts' bunch followed it up with a 42-7 victory over Steinbrenner in the 6A playoffs.
22. Western (5-6)
Two forfeit losses by Western gives back games to Goleman and West Boca Raton, respectively. Instead of staring at the 'six' losses, understand that this Western team is still a very talented team and can absolutely make a deep run in the Class 7A playoffs.
23. Edgewater (10-1)
Edgewater makes their way back into the rankings after finishing the regular season strong and will get a victory from The First Academy forfeiture. Only loss has come at the hands of Jones, 31-21. The Eagles welcome Tampa Bay Tech into town this week.
24. Buchholz (8-3)
Yes, the Bobcats have three losses on the season but take a closer look at who they came against. Buchholz fell by one score to Manatee, Nease and on the road in Georgia to Richmond Hill. The Bobcats impressed in the first round, winning 42-21 over Evans.
25. Port Charlotte (9-2)
The Pirates re-enter the rankings after wrapping up the Class 4A, District 12 championship with a 21-18 win over Naples. Port Charlotte looked good in a 38-0 win over South Fort Myers and now will face a surging Jesuit squad.
On the outside looking in: Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Bradford, Cardinal Newman, Choctawhatchee, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, FSU High, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Madison County, Miami Booker T. Washington, Mitchell, Naples, Newberry, Niceville, Piper, Plant, Southridge, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Union County, Vanguard, Wiregrass Ranch
