Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (4/1/2025)
The fastest growing sport on the high school circuit is off and running this spring, with teams showing out on a weekly basis during the spring.
When it comes to leading the way in the sport of girls flag football, Florida stands at the forefront and produces some of the best talent in the nation on an annual basis. Who are the best teams out of the Sunshine State, though?
Headlining the top of the rankings from is the No. 1, Lennard Longhorns of Hillsborough County after defeating Robinson last week and along with usual state title contenders, Alonso, Choctawhatchee, Steinbrenner and many others.
There’s a slew of teams we look as the season progresses and here's our weekly Top 25 rankings from Florida. Check out our latest power rankings and let us know what you think.
Top 25 Florida High School Girls Flag Football Rankings (4/1/2025)
1. Lennard (12-2)
The Longhorns avenged a loss to Robinson earlier in the season and it looks like Travis Combs has his team right back on track after a loss to Western. We put the Longhorns at the top spot because of that.
2. Alonso (10-1)
Coming in at No. 2 are the Ravens and this group has won four in a row since losing to Lennard back on March 8th. Only games left in the season for Alonso are against Bloomingdale, Leto and Mitchell.
3. Robinson (11-2)
I mean, we hate to really drop the Knights down anywhere because of a loss to Lennard, but this team was without one of their top players. Robinson will be just fine come playoff time, however.
4. Steinbrenner (8-4)
The Warriors are right there in the conversation with Robinson, Alonso and Lennard. KK Ramsey is the top sophomore in the entire state and has taken her game to another level. Steinbrenner picked up a huge victory over Land O' Lakes last week at home.
5. Choctawhatchee (10-0)
Indians' quarterback Diaris Morales (2025: 1,395 yards, 18 touchdowns) was sensational as a sophomore last season and should be that much better as a junior this spring.
6. Miami Edison (10-0)
The Red Raiders' quarterback Rakyia Louis is playing at a torrid pace right now, throwing for 2,482 yards, 43 touchdowns and only four picks this season.
7. Pace (8-1)
Outside of a loss to Choctawhatchee, the Patriots have remained one of the top teams in the state and nationally. Amaya Pablo has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards and 32 touchdowns this spring.
8. Wellington (9-0)
The Wolverines have already defeated Delray Beach Atlantic, Cardinal Newman, Homestead and Pahokee this season. Ava Hanson has settled in at quarterback, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 28 scores.
9. Western (9-3)
The Wildcats made a huge leap from being unranked to jumping into the top 15 because of a dominant 25-7 win over then-No. 2 Lennard last week. Impressive victory for Western. Anabelle Puccio has thrown 22 touchdowns this season for Western.
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (10-0)
The Raiders have continued to make their way upwards in the rankings and take the 10th spot in our latest edition. St. Thomas Aquinas has big games against Miami Palmetto, South Plantation and Western coming up.
11. Fort Pierce Central (11-1)
The Cobras are winners of seven in a row, including victories over Mainland and Seminole Ridge. They remain one of the top teams led by signal caller Adrienne Rivera, who recently committed to Keiser University.
12. Seminole Ridge (7-2)
Beating Class 2A state runnerup Lennard during the season speaks volume of how good this Hawks' team really is. Seminole Ridge dropped its second game in a 18-0 loss to Western.
13. Majory Stoneman Douglas (8-0)
The Eagles finished with 13 victories a year ago and are a program on the rise out of South Florida. Majory Stoneman Douglas has out-scored opponents 243-6 so far this season.
14. Somerset Academy-Canyons (9-1)
With a 7-6 victory over Spanish River last week, the Cougars jump up a few spots and inch themselves a little closer to being inside of the Top 15.
15. Spanish River (10-2)
The Sharks dropped several spots after last week's 7-6 loss to Somerset Academy-Canyons. Still one of the better teams out of South Florida.
16. Boyd Anderson (9-1)
The Cobras have an impressive wins coming over Palm Beach Gardens and Western. Lone loss has come against Stoneman Douglas.
17. Palm Beach Gardens (8-2)
After making a leap a couple weeks ago, the Gators drop back down after a 13-7 loss to Boyd Anderson (see above).
18. Newsome (8-4)
Newsome's losses have come against Bloomingdale, barely falling to Lennard, 2-0 and Robinson. Got to keep the Wolves in our rankings despite the four losses.
19. Miami Palmetto (7-2)
The defending Class 2A state champion Panthers dropped a surprising second game, this time to Homestead. Despite the setback, Miami Palmetto remains a contender down in the 305.
20. Clay (8-0)
If there was one thing for certain, the Blue Devils' defense was something serious in 2024. Clay have only allowed 12 points this spring through eight games.
21. Land O' Lakes (9-1)
A win recently over New Smyrna Beach combined with the Gators' dominance in Pasco County's first-ever season vaulted them into the rankings a couple weeks ago. The Gators lost their first game of the season to Steinbrenner this week.
22. Ferguson (7-1)
When the Falcons upended Homestead last week, that gave enough reason to bring them into the Top 25 for the first time season.
23. Bradford (8-0)
Only team out of the Northeast Florida in these rankings is the Tornadoes as they rushed out of the gates with five straight victories. Bradford has out-scored its opponents 187-25 through eight games. The Tornadoes last week picked up victories over Baker County and Keystone Heights.
24. Bloomingdale (7-3)
The Bulls make their debut into the rankings after they have stood toe-to-toe with some of the state's best teams like Seminole Ridge, Robinson and Western.
25. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (11-0)
Entering the rankings for the first time this season is the Dr. Joaquin Garcia Bulldogs. This club has out-scored opponents 252-18 this season.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school girls flag football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi