Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (4/21/2025)
The fastest growing sport on the high school circuit is now in regional playoff play before the FHSAA state playoffs begin next week.
When it comes to leading the way in the sport of girls flag football, Florida stands at the forefront and produces some of the best talent in the nation on an annual basis. Who are the best teams out of the Sunshine State, though?
Continuing to headline the top of the rankings from is the No. 1, Lennard Longhorns of Hillsborough County as they remain the state's best team. Who else makes the cut this week?
There’s a slew of teams we look as the season progresses and here's our weekly Top 25 rankings from Florida. Check out our latest power rankings as region quarterfinal play is ongoing and let us know what you think.
1. Lennard (15-2)
The Longhorns head into the Class 4A playoffs on a 5-game winning streak, with multiple victories over Bloomingdale, Strawberry Crest, Sumner and Robinson. Lennard faces West Orange to start off the playoffs.
2. Alonso (15-2)
Alonso bounced back from a 1-point loss to Bloomingdale with consecutive victories over Plant and Steinbrenner, with the latter being against one of the top teams in the country.
3. Robinson (14-3)
Robinson, outside of a surprising 21-20 loss to Land O' Lakes, are winners of five of the last six games.
4. Steinbrenner (13-5)
Three of the Warriors' losses have come against second-ranked Alonso. Steinbrenner heads into the postseason up against undefeated Haines City.
5. Land O' Lakes (15-1)
Pasco County's best girls flag football team won their first-ever district championship game after defeating Springstead, 19-6. The Gators will have a rematch against Land O' Lakes this week.
6. Pace (15-1)
Outside of a loss to Choctawhatchee, the Patriots have remained one of the top teams in the state and on a national level. Amaya Pablo has thrown for nearly 2,897 yards and 49 touchdowns, six interceptions this spring.
7. Fort Pierce Central (16-1)
The Cobras are winners of 11 in a row, including victories over Jupiter, Mainland and Seminole Ridge. They remain one of the top teams led by signal caller Adrienne Rivera, who recently committed to Keiser University.
8. Western (13-4)
The Wildcats made a huge leap from being unranked to jumping into the top 10 because of a dominant 25-7 win over then-No. 2 Lennard couple weeks ago. Impressive victory for Western. Anabelle Puccio has thrown 31 touchdowns and freshman Brianna Rutecki has 20 this season for the Wildcats. Western heads into the postseason with a head of steam after a 6-0 win over Majory Stoneman Douglas.
9. Majory Stoneman Douglas (12-1)
The Eagles finished with 13 victories a year ago and are a program that continues to be on the rise out of South Florida and have almost equaled that point. Majory Stoneman Douglas has out-scored their opponents 368-12 so far this season heading into regional quarterfinal play. Majory Stoneman Douglas dropped its first game of the season with a 6-0 loss to Western.
10. Bloomingdale (11-6)
Forget about the six losses. Whenever you can beat a team the caliber of Alonso, you have made your imprint into the rankings. The Bulls ended district play with a 26-0 loss to top-ranked Lennard last week.
11. St. Thomas Aquinas (14-1)
The Raiders have continued to make their way upwards in the rankings and take the No. 11 spot in our latest edition. St. Thomas Aquinas won the Class 3A, District 14 championship in a 22-0 win over Boyd Anderson.
12. Seminole Ridge (12-2)
Beating Class 2A state runnerup Lennard during this regular season speaks volume of how good this Hawks' team really is. Seminole Ridge dropped its second game of the season in a 18-0 loss to Western. The Hawks defeated Spanish River, South Fork and Westwood in the last three games.
13. Wellington (13-1)
The Wolverines have already defeated the likes of Delray Beach Atlantic, Cardinal Newman, Homestead and Pahokee this season. Ava Hanson has settled in at quarterback, throwing for over 2,300 yards and 34 scores.
14. Spanish River (13-3)
Spanish River doesn't move in this week's rankings after a 14-6 victory over Park Vista in the Class 4A, District 13 championship.
15. Boyd Anderson (14-2)
The Cobras has gathered impressive wins coming over Palm Beach Gardens and Western. Lone losses of the season has come against Stoneman Douglas and St. Thomas Aquinas, respectively.
16. Miami Edison (14-1)
The Red Raiders dropped their first game of the season when they surprisingly lost to Homestead, 26-6. Miami Edison bounced back with three consecutive wins over American, Downtown Doral and Sports Leadership and Management.
17. Palm Beach Gardens (11-4)
A fourth loss on the season came to Wellington in a 32-13 loss back in districts. The Gators face off against Jupiter in the regional quarterfinals.
18. Newsome (11-6)
Newsome remains in the rankings even after a loss to Bloomingdale, who recently defeated second-ranked Alonso.
19. Miami Palmetto (13-3)
The Panthers, last year's 2A state champions, dropped their third game of the season when they lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 28-20, last week. Miami Palmetto defeated Ferguson, 19-7, for the Class 4A, District 16 title.
20. Somerset Academy-Canyons (13-3)
Somerset Academy-Canyons has an incredibly tough past couple of weeks by facing teams like Palm Beach Gardens, Spanish River and Western. The Cougars have won four games in a row.
21. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (13-0)
The Bulldogs features one of the top young quarterbacks in the state in Maliyah Newton, who completed 236-of-376 passes for 2,376 yards and 40 touchdowns.
22. Choctawhatchee (14-2)
Choctawhatchee finished district play last week with a 21-0 victory over Fort Walton Beach. The Indians opened up the playoffs against Pensacola Booker T. Washington.
23. Spruce Creek (16-0)
A lot has been said about the Hawks on offense, but their defense has been just as impressive. Spruce Creek has only given up 52 points through 16 contests.
24. Haines City (16-0)
Polk County's best team entered the ranks last week as they have proven to be the best team out of the Heartlands region. Junior dynamo Zebrielle Canaday has compiled over 3,100 yards of offense and 48 total touchdowns.
25. Ferguson (11-3)
The Falcons dropped their third loss of the season to Miami Palmetto, 19-7, in the district championship last week.
