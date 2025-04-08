Top-ranked Lennard cruises past Bloomingdale in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'Battlegrounds' series
TAMPA, FLORIDA- When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers asked the Lennard Longhorns to take part in their second-annual 'Battlegrounds' series at the AdventHealth Training Center, they could not pass up the opportunity.
After it was all said and done at One Buc Place, the Longhorns showed why they're the No. 1 team in the country.
Lennard quarterback Sydney Elizondo threw five touchdowns in leading the Longhorns to a dominating 30-7 victory over Bloomingdale. Four of Elizondo's five touchdowns went to star wide receiver Kyah Vance in the win.
"Kyah (Vance) is just an amazing football player," Elizondo said. "It's just so enjoyable to play with her. Every time I play with her, the energy is just amazing. We blend so perfectly."
The feeling was likewise from Vance about her quarterback, who raised her season totals to 59 touchdowns.
"Sydney (Elizondo) is just such a versatile quarterback," Vance said. "I don't know if she's going to run or throw the ball. She's a really good quarterback to play with. I'm glad (the fifth touchdown pass) it went to someone else. I love when all of my teammates get involved."
It wasn't all easy going for Lennard (13-2) when they decided to defer to the second half as Bloomingdale (9-5) opened up the game with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Alexa Serniotti.
From there, however, the Longhorns never looked back as they settled in after their first couple of possessions. Elizondo threw the first of her four touchdowns to Vance, connecting on a 15-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead down to one.
Both teams went back and forth throughout the second quarter, with Bloomingdale threatening inside of Lennard's 5-yard line, but the Longhorns would make a defensive stand and get the ball back right before halftime.
Lennard would make sure they took advantage of the extra possession, getting a 2-for-1 as Elizondo hit Vance on a second touchdown and gave the Longhorns a 12-7 lead going into intermission.
Elizondo looked much more confortable in the latter half, with the junior finishing the game completing 14-of-26 passes for 252 yards and the five scores.
With the Longhorns playing the way they are currently as district play approaches, Lennard could be setting themselves up for a return trip to the Buccaneers' facilities in May for the state championships.
"We just had to settle in," Lennard head coach Travis Combs said. "It's a once in a lifetime experience for us. It's like a college football game in here. I mean if we're locked in and we preapre like we're capable of preparing and we play our best, I think our best is the best."
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi