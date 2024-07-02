Tranard Roberts, 2027 running back, transfers to IMG Academy from Williston
One of the top Class of 2027 running backs in the entire country is leaving Mid-Central Florida and taking his talents down to Bradenton, Florida to a national powerhouse.
On Tuesday afternoon, rising sophomore running back Tranard Roberts announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will be transferring to IMG Academy from Williston.
Dow below is the excerpt from Roberts on leaving Williston for IMG Academy.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank god for giving me this opportunity to play the game of football. Secondly, I would like to thank the whole Williston high school coaching staff, Coach Pruitt, Coach Vaughn, Coach Nattiel, Coach Burke, Coach Money, and Coach Scott. I will be using everything you guys have installed in me throughout the 23-24 football season. I mainly want to thank coach Pruitt for pushing me to be the person I am today on and off the field.
I would like to thank my teachers, family, friends, administrators, and the Williston community on supporting me throughout the process, after much consideration I am excited to announce that I will be transferring to IMG academy to further my academic and athletic career and take one step closer to achieving my goals.
Tranard Roberts #IMG27’ #GOASCENDERS“
Roberts becomes the latest player to announce his intentions to transfer to the national power, as 2026 edge rusher Jake Kremlin, formerly of Bishop Moore, announced on June 25th he was leaving for the Ascenders.
Last season for the Red Devils, who finished 11-1 in Class 1R, Roberts as a freshman carried the ball 33 times for 409 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
According to 247Sports, Roberts has offers already from schools like Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida State, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, North Carolina A&T, Syracuse and Tennessee.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl