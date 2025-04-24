Tyler Booker to become latest to extend IMG Academy’s long line of former players to the NFL
Growing up in one of Connecticut's most populated cities, it was a little bit of a lifestyle change from New Haven to Bradenton.
The latter is the city and home to the IMG Academy Ascenders, where Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker played his high school football at.
Now with the 2025 NFL Draft ready to begin tonight at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Booker could be hearing his name sooner rather than later.
21 players, according to IMG Academy's official website, have played for the Ascenders and been drafted into the NFL. Like many schools throughout the state of Florida like Galdes Central, Miami Central, Miami Northwestern, Pahokee and St. Thomas Aquinas, the Sunshine State has seen a fair share of talent move on to go pro.
When it comes to playing at IMG Academy, the school has players from around the country that reside elsewhere once their time in Bradenton is over for the year.
Booker originally played at Bergen Catholic before heading down to IMG Academy, where he made his name as a 4-star prospect, according to 247Sports. Here below is what 247Sports' Andrew Ivins said about Booker during his high school playing days:
A big man that’s all of 6-foot-5. Carries 325 pounds better than most. The voice and leader of IMG Academy. Initially viewed himself as a defensive lineman before making the full-time transition to the offensive side of the ball. The type of blocker that likes to play well through the whistle. Has come a long way over the past year or so and is more than capable of winning at the point of attack with a well-timed punch. Latches onto his target and is able to quickly find some leverage before steering would-be tacklers out of the way. Agile enough to get outside the tackle box and open up run lanes, at least at the high school level. Must get more consistent in his pass sets, but has shown that he can protect the corner with a relatively smooth kick step. Spent junior season working primarily at right tackle. Does have some additional length in the arms, but could find himself getting snaps at one of the two guard spots in college, if needed. Well respected by almost everyone in Bradenton and has drawn rave reviews from the strength staff at the national powerhouse. Will likely need some seasoning, but has the required traits – and mindset – to emerge as a multi-year starter for a Top 25 program. Has a chance to make the NFL like his uncle, Ulish Booker.
Once Booker entered the collegiate world of football, it became clear fairly quickly that the Connecticut native was going to be pretty darn good. The 6-foot-5, 321-pound guard was named a Freshman All-SEC in 2022 and then in 2023 second-time All-SEC before in his final campaign in '24 to first-team All-SEC.
With all eyes watching on the potential early picks, Booker will be a player NFL general managers keep an eye on in the late first round, as the guard is projected by many experts to become an eventual starter.
Here below is NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein evaluation of Booker heading into tonight's draft:
Two-year starter and team captain with elite physical traits. Booker is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact, but he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block. He can play too far out over his toes but that’s correctable. Booker is an average athlete in protection but makes up for it with technique and football intelligence to defend against twists. He’s tough, smart and a top leader. The traits, football character and play strength will make him a good starter for a downhill, power-based attack.
