Venice (Florida) football looks to improve throughout spring in defense of Class 7A title
VENICE, FLORIDA- The spring for Florida high school football is used as a time to get better.
A time to hone your skills as a player and see what players will step up into new roles.
For the defending Class 7A state champion Venice Indians, it's time well spent on improving throughout the spring as they look towards the 2025 season. The road to another championship begins and the group that's currently practicing has plenty of promise.
There is a lot of key players that graduated from Venice's 2024 7A championship team that the team will have to replace and it won't be easy. Needless to say head coach John Peacock's Indians still have an abundance of talent left in the cupboard returning on both sides of the ball.
Starting at the quarterback position, which has seen many talented passers come through the ranks, and they could easily have the next great currently in the works.
6-foot-2, 185-pound junior Alex Schafer backed up Jayce Nixon, who has signed with the University of Northern Iowa, saw time under center throughout the 2024 campaign and looks capable of being the guy for Venice. Last season, Schafer completed 22-of-32 for 235 yards, five touchdowns and also added 213 on the ground and three scores.
Schafer has all the tools to be what Venice needs under center to winning it all this upcoming fall. What will be the bigger question mark is who will the new playmakers be surrounding him.
Though players like Winston Watkins Jr. (Ole Miss signee) and Gata Wilder (Louisville signee) are both gone, that leaves more opportunities for sophomore Dorien Irving-Jones to touch the rock out of the backfield. Jones rushed for 1,398 yards, scoring 17 touchdowns in '24, with the tailback's best game being a 209-yard, 4-touchdown effort in a wild 71-56 win over Bishop Verot on the road.
In the passing game for Schafer, a player will expected to step up and has begun to receive a lot of attention is 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end Colton Lynch, who recently received offers from Rhode Island and Tulane.
The offensive line was a strength for Venice en route to the 7A crown last season and looks to be again behind 6-foot-4, 285-pound junior Roman Mock and 2027 Xavier Hall.
On the defensive side of the ball, everything starts with 2026 4-star edge rusher Asharri Charles, who had himself a masterful '24 season. Charles racked up 107 tackles, 15.5 for loss and 13.5 sacks.
Here is what 247Sports' Andrew Ivins has to say about Charles:
Densely-built edge defender that has displayed the ability to win with both speed and power while racking up 24.5 sacks the past two seasons for one of the Sunshine State’s top talent-producing programs. Believed to be under 6-foot-2, but is blessed with larger features (34-inch arms, 10.5 inch hands) and is the type of rusher that isn’t afraid to get some grass stains on the jersey as he attacks with whatever-it-takes energy. Has operated primarily out of a three-point stance in an even front, but also been stood up in certain situations. Violent hands accompany adequate snap anticipation. Isn’t a classic run stuffer per say, but can certainly hold the corner with his leg drive and sneak under blockers to fill gaps. On the younger side for the grade, which means the body will likely only keep maturing. Must remain motivated and keep tinkering with technique, but projects as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can hound quarterbacks as he assaults the pocket and plays through contact.
The Indians will conclude their spring with a Tuesday night game on May 20th against Naples on the road at Staver Field. With a group that's hungry towards defending Venice's 7A title, they'll continue aiming to improve throughout the spring as they inch themselves closer to the Aug. 22nd home opener against Tampa Bay Tech.
