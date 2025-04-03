Vote: Florida Big Bend high school baseball player of the week (4/2/2025)
Another week of the high school baseball season in the Big Bend region of Florida has come and gone, and that means it is time for our weekly player of the week poll. These athletes went above and beyond showcasing their abilities as they helped their team to victory. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida Big Bend high school baseball player of the week.
Voting will close on April 6 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominees:
Nate Dietz, Lincoln
In the 8-0 win over Leon, Dietz went three-for-three with one double, three RBIs and two runs scored. He also pitched three innings in the 11-5 loss to South Walton where he allowed four hits, one run, two walks with five strikeouts.
Brigs Sparkman, North Florida Christian
In the 12-1 win over Wakulla Christian School, Sparkman finished with three hits in three at-bats with one home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. He also got two base hits with one RBI in the 4-1 win over Aucilla Christian.
Evan Bopp, St. John Paul II
In the 22-3 win over FAMU DRS, Bopp finished with two hits in three at-bats with one triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Jayden Jones, Rickards
In the 16-15 win over Florida High, Jones had his most impressive outing all season from the plate. He finished with four hits in five at-bats with one triple, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Cooper Wiles, Aucilla Christian
In the 15-0 win over Jefferson County, Wiles finished with two hits, one home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. He also finished with three putouts while turning one double play in the victory.
Colby Tadder, Chiles
In the 8-0 win over Wakulla, Tadder went three-for-three with one triple, one double and one RBI. He was also stellar defensively as he finished the game with a perfect fielding percentage by recording nine putouts. In the two other games last week, Tadder added 16 more putouts and one assist.
Kolbe Baker, Leon
In the 12-0 win over Rickards, Baker came through with some timely hitting to help see his team to victory. He went two-for-four with three RBIs. In the 14-0 win over Godby, he hit one double while also scoring two runs in the win. He also pitched four innings in this game allowing no hits, no runs, four walks and struck out four batters.
Kannon Plain, Madison County
In the 10-6 loss to St. John Paul II and the 14-3 win over Godby, Plain finished his week with five hits, two triples, five RBIs, one steal and two runs scored.
Tyler Correa, Chiles
In the three wins over Wakulla, Menendez and Bishop Kenny, Correa finished with five hits, one home run, one RBI, two steals and four runs scored.
Jace Riggan, North Florida Christian
In the 4-1 win over Aucilla Christian, Riggan pitched a complete game allowing just four hits, one run with seven strikeouts. He also finished with one double, one RBI and two runs scored in the 12-1 win over Wakulla Christian School.