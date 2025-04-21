Vote: Florida Big Bend high school softball player of the week (4/21/2025)
With district playoffs set to begin next week, teams in the Sunshine State are looking to close out the regular season on a high-note, and that includes a number of schools in the Big Bend region of Florida. There were some exciting games last week that were filled with tremendous performances from a number of players.
These players have helped their teams through the highs and the lows all season. There were 10 athletes who stood above the rest last week as they have been nominated for the High School on SI Florida Big Bend softball player of the week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote on who you think is the player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Taylor Winfield of Leon
Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Skylar Young, North Florida Christian
In the 6-3 win over Taylor County and the 8-1 win over Florida High, Young finished with three hits, two home runs, one double, six RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. She also pitched a complete game in both where she allowed 10 total hits, four runs, five walks and struck out 13 batters.
Makenna Hurst, Wakulla Christian School
In the 15-0 win over FAMU DRS, Hurst went two-for-four with both hits being doubles. She also drove in four runs and scored once in the victory.
Taylor Kincaid, Liberty County
In the 9-3 win over Florida High, Kincaid finished with three hits, one home run, one double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Amanda Thompson, St. John Paul II
In the 7-3 win over North Florida Christian, Thompson pitched a no-hitter with two walks while striking out 17 batters. In the 10-6 loss to Florida High, she pitched 5.1 innings where she allowed four hits, six runs, two walks with eight strikeouts. She also recorded one hit, two RBIs and one run scored in the loss.
Alexah Brown, Wakulla Christian School
In the wins over FAMU DRS and Gadsden County, Brown finished with five hits, one home run, one double, five RBIs, three stolen bases and six runs scored.
Ava Lawless, Lincoln
In the 6-5 win over Taylor County, Lawless delivered when it mattered the most. She went two-for-three with one home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kylie Crowley, Taylor County
In three games last week, Crowley finished with six hits, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Cylie Long, Wakulla
In four games combined versus Lincoln, Gulf Shores (AL) and Spanish Fort (AL), Long finished with nine hits, two home runs, one double, three RBIs and five runs scored.
Charley Butler, Wakulla
In five games, Butler pitched 19.2 innings combined where she allowed five hits, three runs, five walks and struck out 35 batters.
Mia Hemenway, Chiles
In two games, Hemenway went two-for-three with both of her hits going yard. Hemenway's ability to hit home runs is always a threat, and because of that, she was walked five times last week. She also finished her week with two RBIs with an OBP of .875.