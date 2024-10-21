Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football Player of the Week (10/21/24)
Week 9 of the Florida high school football season delivered us some great games which were highlighted by some outstanding players.
We have nominated 10 athletes this week for SBLive's Florida Panhandle Football Player of the Week award from October 14-18.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Billy Dunn, Escambia
The Gators quarterback led his team to victory over Pensacola where he threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Johnny Lewis Jr, Niceville
The senior was the focal point of the Eagle's rushing attack in the 38-35 win over Lincoln as he rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
Christian Sims Jr, Lincoln
The senior quarterback had his best game statistically as he completed 16 passes on 21 attempts for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Will Arboleda, Mosley
The junior linebacker made his presence known in Mosley's 56-13 win over crosstown rivals, Arnold. Arboleda recorded eight total tackles and three sacks.
Ladarian Clardy, Escambia
The Ole Miss commit caught two passes for 86 yards, but his most impressive work was on the defensive side of the ball. Clardy recorded 9 total tackles with three tackles for loss while picking up his second interception of the season.
Ben Tyner, Pace
The senior rushed the ball for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the Patriots' 29-6 win over Pine Forest.
Wells Bettenhausen, Walton
The senior quarterback is continuing the prove that he is one of the best quarterback's in the panhandle. Bettenhausen was 14/21 for 310 yards and four touchdowns in the Braves' 41-31 win over Bay.
Curt Ellis, Blountstown
The sophomore only rushed the ball six times, but he made the most of his opportunities as he gained 166 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.
Jaylen Jones, Wakulla
Jones recorded nine total tackles, two interceptions and he forced a fumble in Wakulla's 37-7 win over South Walton.
Keagan Gilbert, Navarre
Gilbert stepped up big in the Raiders' 48-20 win over their arch rival in Gulf Breeze. The sophomore rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Ethan Braun, St. John Paul II
For the third straight game, Braun has had at least 100 receiving yards and one touchdown. In the 22-19 win over Rickards, Braun caught six passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
