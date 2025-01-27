Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school boys basketball Player of the Week (1/26/2025)
Florida high school basketball is underway and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Boys Basketball Player of the Week award from Jan. 27-Feb, 1, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Garciano N’tonha, So., Zephyrhills Christian Academy
The sophomore guard led the Warriors in scoring in two games last week, with 18 points plus four assists, two steals and two blocks on Tuesday against Northside Chrisitan, then scoring 16 points to go with five assists and three steals on Thursday versus Foundation Christian.
Sam Jackson, Sr., Hernando
The senior forward had 14 points, six rebounds and a block on Tuesday against Lecanto, then 17 points plus eight rebounds, two steals and a block on Wednesday versus Hudson, and eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block in Friday’s win over Central.
K.J. Smith, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
He helped the Bulls score 90 points in Friday’s win over Land O’ Lakes, scoring 27 points while making six 3-pointers and dishing out eight assists, after he scored 18 points with two steals and a block in Tuesday’s victory against Berkeley Prep.
Donovan Gaines, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
The junior guard scored 13 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals against Berkeley Prep on Tuesday, and had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and a block on Friday versus Land O’ Lakes.
Jordan Dumal, Sr., Crystal River
The senior center had a double-double in Tuesday’s win over Citrus, posting 11 points and 13 rebounds to go with three blocks, then nearly had a second double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds plus two blocks in Thursday’s victory against Belleview.
T.J. Gebru, Sr., Pasco
With a pair of 20-point games he led the Pirates to two victories, including Wednesday when he scored 24 points and added nine rebounds, four assists and a steal against Citrus, and Thursday when he had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists versus Weeki Wachee.
Jacob Mekdeci, Jr., Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
He scored 19 points and added four rebounds, five assists, a steal and three blocks on Thursday against Indian Rocks Christian, following 13 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block on Tuesday versus Keswick Christian.
Dominick Walsh, So., Fivay
The sophomore point guard scored 26 points with three assists and a steal to lead the way in Thursday’s win over Gulf, then had 12 points and two steals on Friday versus Mitchell, and 12 points, eight assists and six steals on Saturday against Anclote.
Jaden Montzka, Jr., Hernando Christian Academy
The junior guard scored 26 points to lead the Lions past Academy at the Lakes on Friday night, knocking down 3-pointers, and he also had 11 points in a game against Canterbury on Tuesday.
Christopher Stoddart, Jr., Mitchell
He scored 20 points to go with six rebounds, a steal and two blocks in a win over Wesley Chapel on Tuesday, and had seven points, eight rebounds and a steal against Countryside on Wednesday.
