Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from August 22-24, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: TJ Williamson, RB, Yulee
In Williamson's first high school game, he shined bright for the Hornets. The running back carried the ball 10 times for 83 yards and scored a touchdown against Englewood.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tramell Jones, Mandarin
The Florida State commitment finished completing 15-of-17 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-13 rout over Creekside last week.
Jamarian Dixon, Andrew Jackson
Dixon had a strong outing in the Tigers’ 47-12 win over KIPP Bold City, throwing for 150 yards and four touchdowns.
Solomon Pinkney, Fletcher
When it came to wide receivers in Northeast Florida, Pinkney stood out amongst the rest. The pass catcher hauled in six passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Javon Johnson, Ed White
The Commanders’ linebacker stood out despite in a 21-18 loss to Trinity Christian. Johnson tallied a team-high 11 tackles.
Locklan Hewlett, St. Augustine
Hewlett, a USF commitment, led the way in the Yellow Jackets’ 42-6 victory over Palatka last week. The quarterback completed 10-of-15 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Lavaris Roberts, Clay
Despite in a losing effort against Fleming Island, Roberts carried the rock 16 times for 135 yards.
Carson Stewart, Middleburg
The Broncos’ quarterback generated enough offense for the team to pull off a 13-0 win over Westside. Stewart accounted for 46 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.
Noah Johnson, Providence School
In a 20-17 victory over Frostproof, Johnson led the offensive attack with eight catches for a team-high 123 yards.
DJ Alderman, Hilliard
Alderman accounted for most of the Red Flashes’ yardage in a 40-8 loss to Fernandina Beach, totaling 136 all-purpose yards.
Jack Mckissock, Oakleaf
The Knights’ signal caller was terrific in the team’s 35-7 victory over Riverside, completing 14-of-18 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
