Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Hitter of the Year?
Central Florida high school baseball players were a big hit this season, compiling impressive stat lines and leading their teams to success.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for 2025 Central Florida High School Baseball Hitter of the Year.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Hitter of the Year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, June 29. The winner will be announced online.
Jonathan Matos, C/SS, Rockledge
The Space Coast’s top hitter batted .551 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 runs scored and 24 RBI. A senior, he led the Raiders to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals. He has committed to Northwest Florida State.
Maddux Bultema, P/OF, Lake Minneola
Lake County’s top hitter batted .490 with 11 doubles, two triples, one home run, 23 runs scored and 28 RBI. The junior led the Hawks to a 23-10 record and the Class 6A regional semifinals.
Collin Herrell, C, The First Academy (Leesburg)
Senior batted .485 with five doubles, one triple, one home run, 22 runs scored and 26 RBI for the Eagles, who advanced to the Class 1A regional quarterfinals.
Geraldo Garcia, P/CF, Oak Ridge
Orange County junior standout batted .484 with nine doubles, 13 runs scored and 13 RBI for the Pioneers.
Chris LaSalle, UTIL, Real Life Christian (Clermont)
Senior batted .484 with two doubles, two triples, one home run, 14 runs scored and 10 RBI.
Casey Nipper, P/SS, Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee)
Senior batted .481 with four doubles, two triples, 23 runs scored and 22 RBI for the Eagles.
Remo Indomenico, OF, The First Academy (Orlando)
Senior enjoyed a spectacular season, batting .480 with 13 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 49 runs scored and 44 RBI for the Royals, who went 30-4 and won the Class 2A state championship. He will play for Oklahoma State next season.
Jorwil Millan, INF/RHP, MVP Baseball Academy (Orlando)
Senior batted .480 with four doubles, one triple, 12 runs scored and 16 RBI.
Aiden Stillman, UTIL, Trinity Prep
The 6-foot-3 senior batted .479 with four doubles, one triple, five home runs, 27 runs scored and 18 RBI for the Saints, who compiled a 13-7 record.
Ciro Yanez, C/1B, Celebration
Star senior batted .477 with six doubles, two triples, five runs scored and 16 RBI for the Storm.
