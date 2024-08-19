Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/19/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams in the preseason showcased what they’ve got heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from August 15-17, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Courtney Taylor, LB, St. Petersburg: Taylor has looked good in the Green Devils' preseason game as the linebacker, with the backer tallying 10.5 tackles and three going for a loss.
Sean Cuono, RB, Clearwater Central Catholic: The new Marauders' running back had himself a strong outing in a blowout win over Robinson, rushing for 111 yards and scoring a touchdown.
Danny Facion, DB, Brandon: The Eagles' defensive back had two interceptions, two batted away and a quarterback pressure against Sarasota.
Gavin Galish, QB, Osceola: Galish impressed in the Warriors' win against Braden River. The Warriors' signal caller completed 10-of-16 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Mikey Shoro, LB, Osceola: On the defensive end of things for the Warriors, Shoro had seven tackles and three went for a loss.
Joseph Glennon, QB, Alonso: Glennon was a dual-threat for the Ravens in the preseason as the quarterback totaled 201 yards and three total touchdowns.
Mannie McKinney, WR, Tampa Catholic: The 2027 wide receiver had a huge night against IMG Academy White last week, totaling 183 yards, thee touchdowns and recovered a fumble on defense.
Greg Lott, DL, Armwood: The defensive end had the strong outing in the Hawks' 51-20 win over Miami Norland, notching three tackles and two sacks.
JC Mirasola, QB, Plant: Mirasola continued to show a steady hand as the starting quarterback for the Panthers, completing 9-of-13 for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Waltez Clark, ATH, Plant: The Florida commitment did a little bit of everything in the team's 38-3 win over Lecanto. Clark rushed for 10 yards, had 37 receiving, had 74 return yards and a touchdown.
Josiah Collins, RB, Tarpon Springs: Collins led the way in a 48-16 win over Sunlake, rushing for 107 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns.
Javeyon McKenzie, WR, Clearwater: McKenzie had arguably one of the top stat lines for a receiver, hauling in four passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 48-7 win over Hernando.
