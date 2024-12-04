Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (12/4/2024)
Florida high school football season has reached the postseason and so have our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 25-Nov. 30, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ashton Kelly, Cardinal Mooney
The sophomore ran 21 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns to the lead the Cougars to a 35-14 win over Bishop Verot in the Region 2A-3 final.
Marcus Galloway, Cardinal Mooney
The Cougars senior caught two passes for 81 yards and a touchdown as his team won 35-14 over Bishop Verot in the Region 2A-3 final.
Jayden Burnett, Cardinal Mooney
The junior recorded 10 tackles including three for a loss to go along with a fumble recovery in a 35-14 victory over Bishop Verot in the Region 2A-3 final.
KeiShawn Smith, Manatee
The senior rushed 20 times for 145 yards and ran in four touchdowns to pace the Hurricanes in a 38-0 win over Riverdale in the Region 5A-3 final.
Jalen Bryant, Manatee
The senior recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown as the Hurricanes won 38-0 over Riverdale in the Region 5A-3 final.
Jayce Nixon, Venice
The senior quarterback guided the Indians on offense, completing 15 of 20 passes for 208 yards and throwing for three touchdowns in a 55-26 win over West Orange in the Region 7A-2 final.
Gata Wilder, Venice
The senior had a huge day in a 55-26 victory over West Orange, rushing 11 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns in the Region 7A-2 final.
Winston Watkins Jr., Venice
The senior hauled in seven catches for 96 yards and had two receiving touchdowns in a 55-26 triumph over West Orange on Friday.
Ryan Matulevich, Venice
He had four catches for 104 yards and one receiving touchdown in a 55-26 win over West Orange in the Region 7A-2 final.
Eli Jones, Venice
He recorded eight tackles, including one for a loss, plus a sack and also recovered two fumbles as the Indians topped West Orange in the Region 7A-2 finale.
