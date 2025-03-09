Vote: Who had the Top Performance at the Florida high school girls basketball 4A-7A state championships
The Florida High School Girls Basketball State Championships for the larger classifications have completed.
We ask the fans who they think had the Top Performance during last week's girls' basketball state championships. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Voting ends Saturday, March 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Dezuray McGill, American Heritage Plantation, Forward (Senior)
McGill finished with a team-high 17 points and shot 7-for-11 from the free-throw line in the Class 4A Championship Game loss to Palm Bay.
Olivia Olson, New Smyrna Beach, Guard (Senior)
The Marshall University signee lifted her team on her shoulders finishing with 30 points and 12 rebounds helping lead the Barracudas to their first state title in school history.
Jaida Civil, Palm Bay, Forward (Senior)
The University of Tennessee commit was dynamic in the state championship game against American Heritage Plantation where she finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.
Jasleen Green, American Heritage Plantation, Guard (Junior)
Green finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists in their state championship game defeat to Palm Bay.
Naya Hardisson, Miami Southridge, Guard (Sophomore)
Hardisson had a stellar state championship run, finishing with 15 points in the loss to Bloomingdale in the Championship Game.
Taniyah Davis, American Heritage Plantation, Guard (Junior)
Davis finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in their 71-48 semifinal win over Rickards.
Jayden Terry, Gainesville, Guard (Senior)
The Louisiana Tech signee finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, and four steals in their 54-52 semifinal win over Northeast (Oakland Park).
Audrey Beyer, Tocoi Creek, Guard (Junior)
Beyer finished with a game-high 28 points in their 50-39 semifinal loss to Bloomingdale.
Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale, Guard (Senior)
Mengel finished with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds in their 50-39 semifinal win over Tocoi Creek.
Izellah Kendrick, Bloomingdale, Forward (Senior)
Kendrick finished with a game-high 17 points in their 43-41 Championship Game win over Miami Southridge.
