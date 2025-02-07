Vote: Who has been the Top Guard in Central Florida Boys High School Basketball in 2024-25?
Guards are the quarterback of Central Florida high school basketball teams, the floor captains who determine the pace and often the success of their squads.
With the postseason upon us, we looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for top guard in Central Florida high school boys basketball.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote today!
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in our basketball polls. Here are the week’s nominees:
Sebastian Rivera, Southland Christian (Kissimmee)
Super sophomore is averaging 24.5 points per game, including 79 three-pointers, in leading the Flames to a 20-3 record. He also is averaging 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
Isaiah Pina, South Lake
The 6-foot-6 junior, who also plays at small forward, is averaging 24.2 ppg, including 32 three-pointers, and 10.1 rpg for the Eagles (14-11).
Jonathan Powell, Father Lopez
The Volusia County star is averaging 23.6 ppg, including 24 three-pointers, 6.6 rpg, and 4.4 apg for the Green Wave (12-12).
Willie Burnett III, West Oaks Academy (Orlando)
The 6-4 junior combo guard is averaging 22.1 ppg for the Flame (18-10).
Henry Robinson, Jr., Pine Ridge
The 6-7 sophomore combo guard/small forward is averaging 21.7 ppg and 7.8 rpg for the Panthers.
Kade Manley, Mainland
The sensational sophomore is averaging 21.7 ppg, including an astounding 86 three-pointers, and 4.2 rpg, 2.4 apg, and 2.0 spg for the Buccaneers (16-10).
Justin Suarez, DeLand
The 6-1 senior combo guard is having a strong season for the Bulldogs (11-11), averaging 20.8 ppg, including 49 three-pointers, and 3.5 rpg, 3.7 apg, and 2.7 spg.
Jalen Reece, Oak Ridge
The LSU signee is averaging 21.0 ppg, including 50 3-pointers, and 4.3 rpg, 7.8 apg, and 3.7 spg for the state power Pioneers (16-9).
Brandon Bass Jr., Windermere Prep
The talented 6-5 junior is averaging 21 ppg, including an impressive 72 three-pointers, and 7.4 rpg, and 2.0 apg for the Lakers (13-13).
Jaydan Jeantinord, Bridge to Independence (Orlando)
The 6-4 sophomore is averaging 20.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, and 2.7 spg for the Wildcats (19-6).
