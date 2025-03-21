Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida High School Basketball Class 7A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Thursday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET; Here are the nominees for the Class 7A boys basketball coach of the year.
Andrew Moran, Columbus
Moran is finishing his sixth season where he has led the Explorers to their fourth consecutive state championship. The Explorers are also the No. 1 seed in next month's Chipotle Nationals in Indianapolis.
Mark Griseck, Windermere
Griseck led the Wolverines to their first-ever state championship game appearance, before falling to the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, Columbus.
Steven Reece, Oak Ridge
Reece led the Pioneers to the regional final before coming up just short of reaching their second straight Final Four appearance.
Matthew Colin, Wellington
Colin led the Wolverines to their 11th consecutive 20-plus win season. The Wolverines finished the 2024-2025 season with a 22-5 record reaching the regional semifinals before losing to Oak Ridge.
Stefan Whittingham, Coral Glades
The third-year head coach led the Jaguars to a 22-8 record this season and reached the regional semifinals. It is also the first 20-plus win season for the Jaguars in school history.
Steve Mason, Kissimmee Osceola
Mason led the Kowboys to a 25-4 record this season where they reached the regional final, before losing to 7A semifinalist Sarasota.
BJ Ivey, Sarasota
Ivey led the Sailors to their first Final Four appearance since 1968 before coming up short against 7A runner-up Windermere.
Billy Teeden, Plant City
Teeden led the Raiders to a 19-9 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to 7A semifinalist Sarasota.
Chris Patterson, Creekside
Patterson led the Knights to a 19-8 record this season where they reached the regional semifinals before losing to 7A semifinalist Seminole (Sanford).
John Saint Juste, Palm Beach Central
The second-year head coach led the Broncos to their fourth consecutive winning season, but their season ended against Lake Worth in the district semifinals.
