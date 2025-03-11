High School

Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school boys basketball Class 1A Coach of the Year?

Victory Christian with their 1A State Runner Up trophy held by coach Steve Fitzgerald. Lakeland’s Victory Christian HS vs Weston’s Sagemont HS FHSAA 1A State Boys basketball Championship game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Fl. February 27th 2025. Photos special to the Ledger / Calvin Knight
Victory Christian with their 1A State Runner Up trophy held by coach Steve Fitzgerald. Lakeland’s Victory Christian HS vs Weston’s Sagemont HS FHSAA 1A State Boys basketball Championship game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Fl. February 27th 2025. Photos special to the Ledger / Calvin Knight / Calvin Knight / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.

Voting will end on Sunday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 1A boys basketball coach of the year.

David Roe, Sagemont

Roe led the Lions to their third consecutive state championship, defeating Victory Christian Academy 84-59 in the title game. Sagemont finished the 2024-2025 season with a 22-8 record.

Steve Fitzgerald, Victory Christian Academy

Fitzgerald led the Storm to their first Final Four and State Championship game appearances in school history.

Benjamin Jones, Impact Christian Academy

Jones led Impact Christian Academy to the final four for the second straight season.

Albert Settles, Central Florida Christian Academy

The first-year head coach led the Eagles to a 21-9 record in 2024-2025.

Spence Jones, Zephyrhills Christian Academy

Jones led the Warriors to the school's first regional appearance in school history.

Steven Hayes, Mount Dora Christian Academy

Hayes led the Bulldogs to a 17-10 record in 2024-2025, reaching the regional quarterfinals before losing to Legacy Charter.

Kiryn Williams, Eagle's View Academy

Wiliams led the Warriors to their first 20-win season in school history and has reached the regional playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

Zach Reynolds, North Tampa Christian Academy

Reynolds led the Titans to their first Final Four appearance in school history, before losing to Victory Christian Academy in the semifinals.

Pat Houlihan, Seacrest Country Day

The first-year head coach led the Stingrays to a 14-win turnaround from 2023-2024 where they finished 3-22 to finishing 17-9 this season and were one win away from reaching the Final Four.

Robert Richmond, Legacy Charter

Richmond led the Eagles to a 19-7 record in 2024-2025 reaching the regional semifinals, before losing to North Tampa Christian.

