Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 1A player of the year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 1A girls basketball player of the year.
Lena Girardi, Grandview Prep, Guard (Senior)
The Oklahoma State University signee averaged 30.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game leading the Pride to their first state title in school history.
Kendall Proffitt, St. John's Country Day, Guard (Freshman)
Proffitt averaged 28.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.4 steals, and 2.6 assists per game this season for the Spartans.
Abby Price, Grandview Prep, Guard (Senior)
The University of Maine signee averaged 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game helping lead Girardi and Grandview Prep to their first state title in school history.
Maria de Garcia, Miami Christian, Guard (Senior)
de Garcia averaged 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 steals per game this season for the Victors.
Sawsan Kamara, North Florida Educational Institute, Guard (Sophomore)
Kamara averaged 14.1 points, 3.4 steals, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game leading the Eagles to their first Final Four appearance in school history.
Robyn Cantwell, Keswick Christian, Guard (Senior)
Cantwell averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 steals, and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Lady Crusaders this season.
Bianca Barroso, Victory Christian Academy, Guard (Senior)
Barroso averaged 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.2 steals, and 3.0 assists per game for the Storm this season.
Cali Midyett, North Tampa Christian Academy, Forward (Freshman)
Midyett averaged 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game this season for the Titans.
Annalise de Beer, Seven Rivers Christian, Guard (Junior)
de Beer recorded 20 double-doubles in 22 games played this season. She averaged 19.7 points and 14.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Warriors.
Lya Gonzalez, Schoolhouse Prep, Guard (Sophomore)
Gonzalez averaged 22.1 points, 5.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 steals per game this season.