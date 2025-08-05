Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 5A Preseason Coach of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24th, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 5A Football Preseason Coach of the Year in 2025:
Roger Harriott, St. Thomas Aquinas
Harriott has led the Raiders to six consecutive Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championships and has reached the final game in seven straight years, dating back to 2019.
Marvin Frazier, Lakeland
Frazier enters his 3rd season with the Dreadnaughts where he came in following the retirement of Bill Castle. Frazier took the Dreadnaughts to the 2024 Class 5A title game, where they finished as a runner-up.
Jacquez Green, Manatee
Green has his Manatee Hurricanes football program up for a big challenge to kick off the 2025 season, where they'll host St. John Bosco (California) on August 22nd.
Jayson Roberts, Tampa Bay Tech
Roberts enters his 15th season as the Head Football Coach at Tampa Bay Tech where they came up just short of reaching the State Semifinals in 2024.
Matt Jackson, Lincoln (Tallahassee)
Jackson enters his 1st season as the Lincoln Trojans head football coach where he took over for Jimmie Tyson who stepped down after four seasons last November.
Steve Price, Ponte Vedra
Price enters his 5th season in charge of the Ponte Vedra High School football program. Price led the Sharks to a 9-3 record in 2024 where they reached the regional semifinals.
Pete Duffy, Beachside (St. John's)
Duffy enters his 4th season as the Head Football Coach at Beachside High School. He guided the Barracudas to a 7-4 record in 2024 and making their first regional playoff appearance in school history.
Patrick Browning, Edgewater
Browning enters his first season as the Head Football Coach at Edgewater High School, where he will replace Cam Duke who took a coaching position in Georgia during the off-season.
Tommy Joe Whiddon, Mosley
Whiddon enters his 5th season as the Head Football Coach at A. Crawford Mosley High School. In his first four seasons with the Dolphins, he has guided them to a regional playoff appearance in each season.
Kirk Karsen, Gaither
Karsen led the Cowboys to a regional semifinal appearance in 2024 before their season came to an end against reigning Class 5A runner-up Lakeland.
Sam Sirianni, Fort Myers
Sirianni led the Green Wave to the regional semifinals in 2024, where they finished with an 8-4 record.
Richard Morgan, Niceville
Morgan is in his 1st season as the Head Football Coach at Niceville High School, replacing Grant Thompson who stepped down after six seasons and is now the offensive coordinator at Lincoln High School.
Jerrime Bell, Mainland (Daytona Beach)
Bell enters his second season as the Head Football Coach at Mainland High School. In 2024, Bell led the Buccaneers to a 5-6 record and reached the regional quarterfinals before having their season come to an end against Lincoln High School.
Rodney Harris, Martin County
The former assistant coach at Palm Beach Central (2008-2013) and Glades Central (2014-2016) enters his 9th season at the helm for Martin County. During the 2024 season, Harris and the Tigers finished with a 4-6 record.
Ryan Wolfe, Middleburg
Wolfe enters his 5th season as the Head Football Coach at Middleburg, where he has led the Broncos to the regional playoffs in each of his first four seasons.
