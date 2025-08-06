Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 6A Preseason Coach of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24th, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 6A Football Preseason Coach of the Year in 2025:
Hank Brown, Plant
Brown enters his 5th season as the Head Football Coach at Plant High School, where he led the Panthers to the regional semifinals in 2024.
Toby Bullock, Mandarin (Jacksonville)
Bullock enters his 4th season as the Mandarin Head Football Coach, where he helped lead the Mustangs to a state championship in 2018 as the Offensive Coordinator under Bobby Ramsey.
Evan Davis, Armwood
Davis enters his 9th season as the Head Football Coach at Armwood High School. Davis played at Armwood High School from 1999 to 2004, where he was the backup quarterback on the 2003 State Championship Team.
Collin Drafts, Nease
Drafts enters his 7th season as the Head Football Coach at Nease High School, leading the Panthers to a 10-1 record in 2024.
Christopher Foy, Oakleaf
Foy enters his 3rd season as the Head Football Coach at Oakleaf High School, where the Knights are coming off a 9-4 record in 2024 and reached the regional finals.
Mark Kantor, Wiregrass Ranch
Kantor enters his 10th season as the Head Football Coach at Wiregrass Ranch, where they have reached the regional playoffs each of the last four seasons. The Bulls are coming off an 11-2 record in 2024 and reached the regional final for the first time in program history.
Cory Johns, Bartram Trail
Johns enters his 3rd season as the Head Coach at Bartram Trail, where they will look to rebound from a surprising 4-6 campaign in 2024.
Greg Odierno, Oviedo
Odierno enters his 5th season as the Head Football Coach at Oviedo High School, where the Lions finished with an 8-3 record in 2024.
Dylan Potts, West Boca Raton
Potts enters his 4th season at West Boca Raton, where he has improved the Bulls in each of his first three seasons. West Boca Raton finished 15-0 during the 2024 season, winning the Class 6A title for their first state championship in program history.
Eric Pinellas, Kissimmee Osceola
Pinellas helped lead Kissimmee Osceola to the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 6A Championship Game before having their season come up short of a championship. The Kowboys finished 12-3 in 2024.
Eric Sanders, Palmetto
Sanders enters his 2nd season as the Head Football Coach at Palmetto High School, after guiding the Panthers to the regional quarterfinals in 2024. Sanders previously coached at Braden River High School from 2013 to 2024.
Pierre Senatus, Miami Southridge
Senatus enters his 4th season as the Head Football Coach at Miami Southridge, where he guided the Spartans to a 12-3 record and reached the state semifinals before their season came to an end against reigning state champion West Boca Raton.
Andrew Schmitz, J.W Mitchell (New Port Richey)
Schmitz led the Mustangs to an 11-1 record in the 2024 season, where they won the District 6A-9 Championship over Wiregrass Ranch, before having their season come to an end in the regional semifinals to West Boca Raton.
Vance Smith, Pace
Smith enters his first season as the Head Football Coach at Pace High School. He is a graduate of Pace High School, where he played tight end from 2005 to 2008 before moving on to playing collegiate football at Auburn University.
Mark Whittemore, Buchholz (Gainesville)
Whittemore enters his 2nd season of his second stint with the Bobcats where he led them to a 10-4 record in 2024, reaching the state semifinal for the fourth consecutive season.
