Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 7A Preseason Coach of the Year?

The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24th, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 7A Football Preseason Coach of the Year in 2025:
Karl Calhoun Jr., Seminole (Sanford)
Calhoun enters his third season as the Head Football Coach at Seminole High School. The Seminoles have posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in each of the first two seasons.
Mark Cristianni, Riverview (Sarasota)
Cristianni comes in as a 1st-year head coach, replacing Josh Smithers, who held the position for the previous eight years.
Rick Darlington, DeLand
Darlington enters his fourth season as the Head Football Coach at DeLand High School, but is no stranger to the Central Florida Area, where he coached at Apopka from 1999 to 2002 and again from 2006 to 2018.
Dave Dunn, Columbus
Dunn enters his 7th season in his second stint with the Explorers, where he has led the program to three state championships in the last six years.
Lenny Jankowski, Vero Beach
Jankowski enters his 15th season as the Head Football Coach at Vero Beach High School. He has guided the Indians to the regional playoffs in each of his first 14 seasons at the helm.
Irvin Jones, Treasure Coast
Jones enters his 16th season as the Head Football Coach at Treasure Coast High School, making him the longest tenured coach in the area.
Jason Kradman, Jupiter
Kradman enters his fourth season as the Head Football Coach at Jupiter High School, showing improvement in their win totals in each of his first three seasons.
Garrett Kruczek, Lake Brantley
Kruczek enters his first season at Lake Brantley after spending the last two seasons at The Master's Academy in Oviedo, where the Eagles won back-to-back Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA) state titles.
Sean McIntyre, Creekside
McIntyre led the Knights to a 5-6 record in 2024, reaching the regional quarterfinals before their season came to an end against Seminole (Sanford).
John Peacock, Venice
Peacock is the reigning Florida Dairy Farmers Class 7A Coach of the Year after leading the Indians to their fourth state championship in program history last season.
Scott Perry, Lake Mary
Perry enters his 21st season as the Head Football Coach at Lake Mary High School. He took the Rams to the 2024 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A Championship Game before coming up short against Venice.
Adam Ratkievich, Western
Ratkievich enters his 12th season as the Head Football Coach at Western High School. During the 2024 season, the Wildcats reached the regional final despite entering the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) playoffs with just four wins.
George Selvie, Sumner
During Selvie's first season, the Stingrays finished with a 6-5 record and reached the regional quarterfinals before their season came to an end against Newsome.
Kevin Thompson, Palm Beach Central
Thompson enters his fourth season as the Head Football Coach at Palm Beach Central. He has led the Broncos to 10-plus win seasons in each of his first three seasons at the helm.
Rodney Wells, Dr. Phillips
Wells enters his 15th season as the Head Football Coach at Dr. Phillips High School. He has led the Panthers to a state runner-up finish in 2016 as well as a state championship in 2017.
