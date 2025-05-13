Vote: Who is the 2025 girls flag football Coach of the Year in Florida?
High school girls flag football season is over throughout the Sunshine State, but now we are coming up on our all-state awards and we wanted to pose the question to the public: Who is the Girls Flag Football Coach of the Year in Florida?
Winning a state championship plays a part in the nominations, but also programs being turned around also we took into account as well. Plenty of head coaches around the state are more than deserving after putting in countless hours around the clock preparing their teams.
Final Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (5/12/2025)
From Panhandle to South Florida, we wanted to throw out eight names from around the state that meant a lot in guiding their respective teams through the season and also made an immediate impact on the program. Please give our list a vote and let us know if you feel someone was left out.
Voting will end on May 31st.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here's the nominees:
Matt Hernandez, Alonso
Make that four state championships for the longtime Alonso head coach and he added he most thrilling victory in a final to date. Hernandez guided his team through a tough 2025 regular season, defeating a very good Steinbrenner squad four times en route to eventually winning the Class 4A state championship in a 21-20 overtime win over Wellington.
Josh Saunders, Robinson
Speaking of head coaches with multiple state championships under his belt, we can't not mention Saunders, who led the Knights to the program's 10th crown. Robinson went through a tough regular season, in which Saunders' bunch ended up losing games to Alonso, Land O' Lakes and Lennard. Despite the losses, Saunders guided his team to a dominant postseason run, allowing only 12 points throughout the Class 2A playoffs.
Scott O'Hara, Seminole Ridge
For the success the aforementioned programs have had, O'Hara has always been a head coach that produces one of the state's best teams annually. O'Hara was able to cap this spring campaign in dominating fashion, leading the Hawks to a 26-2 win over Chiles for the Class 3A title. Only two losses on the season came up against Fort Pierce Central and Western, but closed out the campaign on a 10-game winning streak.
Vincent Hall, Miami Edison
After years of trying to breakthrough for a state championship, Hall was able to finally bring home a title to the 305. With Miami Palmetto's team cheering them on, Hall led the Red Raiders to arguably the most exciting finish of any state championship game, winning a thrilling 26-20 win over Wildwood for the Class 1A crown. Miami Edison lost only one game all season long to Homestead.
Michael Kumar, Chiles
When you look at who the Timberwolves had to get through in order to even compete for the Class 3A state championship, it was an admirable run by Kumar's squad. Chiles was able to knock off Pace and Homestead along the way to the Timberwolves making their first-ever state championship appearance.
Robert Callovi, Wellington
Callovi has been working towards getting Wellington to the state championship game and was just plays away from leading the Wolverines to a 4A title. Wellington's two losses this season both came by the same exact score, 21-20, to Alonso and Seminole Ridge, both state champions.
Gregg Puskas, Steinbrenner
The Warriors head coach took the next step in the program competing for a state championship and took the team to the region final. Steinbrenner was able to knock off teams like Land O' Lakes and Lennard en route to the Elite 8 in Class 4A.
Tyson Ellis, Hernando
From going 5-9 a year ago to 15-3 and reaching the Class 2A state semifinals is a feat all in itself for Ellis' Leopards. Hernando made a run through the 2A playoffs and was the only team to score points against Robinson in the 2A postseason.
