Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (3/19/2025)
Central Florida high school baseball players continue to excel as the 2025 season swings into mid-March.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 10-15, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 3-8, 2025: Winter Park OF/RHP Chase Carney
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Chase Carney, OF/RHP, Winter Park
Senior pitched a complete game, allowing just one walk in eight innings, to pick up the win in a 2-1 victory against St. John’s Country Day.
Nate Davis, OF/LHP, Bishop Moore
Junior went 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBI to lead the Hornets past Lake Highland Prep, 8-3.
Danati Fronduto, OF, Montverde Academy
Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI to guide the Eagles past IMG Academy Blue, 8-3.
Christopher Kable, UTIL, Pine Ridge
Senior ripped a double and a home run and drove in four runs to lead the team past South Lake, 12-2.
Elijah Guzman, RHP, Lake Brantley
Senior pitched a complete game, striking out 14, to march the Patriots past Seminole, 4-1.
Malachi Beedle, UTIL, Lake Mary Prep
Junior went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBI to power the Griffins past Crooms Academy, 10-4.
Collin Lock, P, Boone
Senior pitched a complete game, striking out 14, to guide the Braves past Osceola, 6-0.
Brennan Confreda, P/1B, Viera
Stellar senior went 3-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI to lead the Hawks past Melbourne, 10-2.
Braeden Rouleau, P/INF, Merritt Island
The 6-3 senior went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored and five RBI to power the Mustangs past Rockledge, 15-4, in a key Space Coast game.
Jace Romans, INF, Vero Beach
Senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, one run scored and two RBI to lead the Indians past Satellite, 3-1, in a battle of state powers.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote once every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
