High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (3/19/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 5 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Israel Montanez of Rockledge, right, dives back to first before Viera’s Brennan Confreda can make the tag during the 2024 Cape Coast Conference championship. Last week, Confreda went 3-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI to lead the Hawks past Melbourne, 10-2. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
Israel Montanez of Rockledge, right, dives back to first before Viera’s Brennan Confreda can make the tag during the 2024 Cape Coast Conference championship. Last week, Confreda went 3-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI to lead the Hawks past Melbourne, 10-2. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK / Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Central Florida high school baseball players continue to excel as the 2025 season swings into mid-March.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 10-15, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 3-8, 2025: Winter Park OF/RHP Chase Carney

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Chase Carney, OF/RHP, Winter Park

Senior pitched a complete game, allowing just one walk in eight innings, to pick up the win in a 2-1 victory against St. John’s Country Day.

Nate Davis, OF/LHP, Bishop Moore

Junior went 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBI to lead the Hornets past Lake Highland Prep, 8-3.

Danati Fronduto, OF, Montverde Academy

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI to guide the Eagles past IMG Academy Blue, 8-3.

Christopher Kable, UTIL, Pine Ridge

Senior ripped a double and a home run and drove in four runs to lead the team past South Lake, 12-2.

Elijah Guzman, RHP, Lake Brantley

Senior pitched a complete game, striking out 14, to march the Patriots past Seminole, 4-1.

Malachi Beedle, UTIL, Lake Mary Prep

Junior went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBI to power the Griffins past Crooms Academy, 10-4.

Collin Lock, P, Boone

Senior pitched a complete game, striking out 14, to guide the Braves past Osceola, 6-0.

Brennan Confreda, P/1B, Viera

Stellar senior went 3-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI to lead the Hawks past Melbourne, 10-2.

Braeden Rouleau, P/INF, Merritt Island

The 6-3 senior went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored and five RBI to power the Mustangs past Rockledge, 15-4, in a key Space Coast game.

Jace Romans, INF, Vero Beach

Senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, one run scored and two RBI to lead the Indians past Satellite, 3-1, in a battle of state powers.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote once every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: | Download iPhone App | Download Android App

--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida